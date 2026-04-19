Service marks retirement of long-serving Cork Bishop Colton

19 April 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

After more than 27 years the service took place at St Fin Barre’s Cathedral, before a congregation of more than 500 guests. The Church of Ireland (Anglican) in Cork nows await the election and consecration of a new bishop in the coming months.

The final Service in which Bishop Paul Colton participated as “Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross”

has taken place in Saint Fin Barre’s Cathedral, Cork on Saturday, 18th April.

Due to the limited number of seats, all seats for people from the Diocese and for visitors

were allocated with people displaying invites on their phones. The public were asked not to attend

unless they had already been allocated a pass for a seat.

The service has been recorded and can be viewed at

https://www.churchservices.tv/corkstfinbarre/archive/recordings/v9x7enjuZEWMtiz

In choosing the date and timing of the Service, Bishop Paul Colton had explained that he wanted to go

into retirement, and he wanted everyone in the Diocese to go forward into their next stage led by a

new bishop, ‘with a spring in our step,’ The Service on Saturday 18th April was, therefore, a Diocesan

Celebration of Easter with the theme ‘The Glory of Easter’.

This was a significant moment in the life of the Church of Ireland in Cork as Bishop Colton has been

the longest serving Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, Cloyne and Ross since 1617 and, of the serving

bishops in the Church of Ireland, was the last to be consecrated in the Twentieth Century.

The preacher at the Service will be Bishop and Mrs Susan Colton’s friend of many years, the Very

Reverend Dr Mark Oakley, Dean of Southwark, a renowned writer, preacher, speaker with a strong

commitment to human rights.

The congregation of nearly 500 people from the Diocese, and all the serving clergy and

commissioned lay workers of the Diocese, were joined by ten bishops including Bishop Fintan

Gavin (Cork and Ross), Bishop John Buckley (Bishop Emeritus) and Bishop William Crean (Cloyne).

Bishop Colton’s fellow Diocesan bishops from the Southern Province will attend: Bishop Patricia

Storey (Meath and Kildare); Bishop Michael Burrows (Tuam, Limerick and Killaloe) and Bishop

Adrian Wilkinson (Cashel, Ferns and Ossory). BIshop Michael Ipgrave ( Lichfield, England), Bishop

Johan Dalman (Strängnäs, Sweden) and Bishop Bo-Göran Åstrand (Porvoo, Finland) will be present,

along with the former Archbishop of Armagh, Dr Richard Clarke.

At the end of the Service, Bishop Colton returned his crozier (pastoral staff) and, in a powerful symbol of

looking to the future, entrust it to two young people, two young adults and two lay people before it was returned

to the Cathedral treasury by the Canon Treasurer where it will await the election and consecration of a new

bishop in the coming months.