Business award for Glanworth ‘About Ireland Taxi Tours’

28 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Glanworth company About Ireland Taxi Tours has been named Business All-Star Travel & Tourism Team of the Year 2026 by the All-Ireland Business Foundation, recognising its excellence in bespoke tourism services across Ireland.

About Ireland Taxi Tours delivers private day tours, multi-day journeys, cruise ship excursions and intercity transfers through a network of driver hubs located across the country.

The company offers a tailored alternative to traditional group tours, providing clients with flexible itineraries designed around their individual interests and travel preferences.

Its local driver-guides bring strong regional knowledge to each experience, giving visitors access to both iconic destinations and lesser-known locations.

About Ireland’s approach prioritises personalisation, flexibility and direct engagement, creating travel experiences that reflect the interests of each guest rather than fixed tour schedules.

The AIBF Adjudication Panel recognised About Ireland Taxi Tours for its customer-first service model, consistent delivery and contribution to Ireland’s tourism sector.

The accreditation reflects the company’s professionalism, reliability and the quality of the experiences it delivers to visitors from around the world.

Kieran Ring, Deputy Chair of the AIBF Adjudication Board, said:

“About Ireland Taxi Tours demonstrates a clear understanding of what today’s travellers value: flexibility, authenticity and personal service. The company has created a strong offering that combines local expertise with tailored travel experiences, helping visitors engage with Ireland in a more meaningful way. The panel recognised its professionalism, innovation and commitment to customer care. This accreditation reflects a team performing to a very high standard.”

Robert McAuliffe, Business Owner of About Ireland Taxi Tours, said:

“We’re delighted to receive this recognition. Our focus has always been on giving visitors a more personal way to experience Ireland, with local drivers who know the places, stories and routes that make each journey unique. This accreditation reflects the hard work of our team and the trust our guests place in us.”

Kapil Khanna, Co-CEO of the All-Ireland Business Foundation, said:

“About Ireland Taxi Tours represents the kind of innovation that strengthens Ireland’s tourism offering. Its personalised approach and strong service standards create memorable experiences for visitors while supporting local tourism networks across the country. This accreditation recognises a business delivering genuine value in the travel sector.”

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

About The All-Ireland Business Foundation

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is an autonomous national accreditation body tasked with enterprise development and promoting Best-in-Class Irish businesses.

As the accreditation body for the Business All-Star mark, the AIBF recognises Best-in-Class Irish businesses. These are companies that merit recognition based on an independent audit of their performance, reputation and customer-centricity.

Business All-Star Accreditation Is The Nation’s Symbol Of Trust.

Currently, more than 750 companies are accredited by AIBF. Since 2014, over 5,000 companies have participated in its programmes.

The AIBF also hosts major annual events that bring its accredited community together, including the All-Ireland Entrepreneurs Summit at Croke Park and the Leaders Forum and Christmas Lunch at the Aviva Stadium, encouraging connection, collaboration and peer learning among Ireland’s leading businesses.