Veonet Ireland Opens New Ophthalmology Clinic in Cork

27 May 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Mahon clinic marks the company’s third ophthalmology unit in Ireland

Veonet Ireland has officially opened a new ophthalmology clinic in Mahon, Cork, marking a significant expansion of ophthalmology capacity in the region. This new facility marks its third clinic in Ireland and forms part of Veonet Ireland’s wider investment in building the country’s first multi-site ophthalmology service, bringing healthcare to the community.

Veonet Ireland also has a presence in Carrickmines in South Dublin, and it is supported by an existing Belfast clinic. Further clinics are due to be opened in North Dublin, Waterford and Galway over the coming months.

The opening comes amid sustained demand for ophthalmology services in Cork and nationally. More than 6,500 people are currently on ophthalmology waiting lists in Cork, while 142 patients are awaiting cataract surgery procedures in the region. Nationally, ophthalmology remains one of the most pressurised areas within the Irish healthcare system, with almost 58,000 people currently on waiting lists. The new Mahon facility is the largest clinic within the wider Veonet network and has been designed to support significant patient capacity and integrated ophthalmology care services.

The Cork clinic will provide a range of ophthalmology services including cataract treatment, glaucoma care, retina services and diagnostic procedures, with Veonet Ireland positioning itself as a long-term partner in helping to expand access to care and reduce waiting times. Veonet Ireland has also established relationships with major health insurers including Laya Healthcare, VHI and Irish Life, supporting patient access to ophthalmology services across its network.

The new Mahon clinic was officially opened by local TD and Minister of State Jerry Buttimer TD, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaelteacht and at the Department of Transport.

Speaking at the official opening, Frank Doheny, CEO of Veonet Ireland, said: “We are proud to officially open our Cork clinic and to continue building what will become Ireland’s first national ophthalmology network, bringing healthcare into the community. Cork and the wider region have seen significant demand for eye-care services in recent years, and patients deserve faster access to high-quality treatment closer to home delivered to the highest standards of clinical excellence.

Through our clinics and our wider all-island network, Veonet aims to become a partner to the Irish health system with a focus on tackling waiting lists and improving patient access to care.”

Minister Jerry Buttimer TD added: “This new clinic represents an important investment in healthcare provision in Cork. Demand for eye-care services continues to grow, particularly as our population ages, so additional capacity and innovation in this space are extremely welcome. It is encouraging to see investment that aligns with the principles of Sláintecare by supporting treatment closer to home and improving accessibility for patients. I want to congratulate everyone involved in bringing this facility to Cork.”

As part of Veonet’s wider European network, Veonet Ireland brings significant international scale and expertise to the Irish market. Across seven international markets, Veonet’s network includes more than 310 clinics, with Veonet ophthalmologists conducting over 2.5 million consultations and treating approximately 1 million patients annually. Veonet Ireland says this international experience will help support the introduction of robust governance systems, advanced technologies and internationally benchmarked clinical standards in Ireland.DS