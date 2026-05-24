WINNERS OF: Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2026

24 May 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Female business talent in West Cork was honoured this week at the prestigious Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2026, an event that has become an unmissable date on the regional business calendar. Held at the beautiful Dunmore House Hotel, Dunmore, near Clonakilty, on Thursday 21 May, the evening featured live music, entertainment, and a warm celebratory atmosphere.

Hosted by Esther McCarthy, journalist, author and familiar voice across Irish media, and proudly supported by sponsors Maxol Cantillon Clonakilty with a drinks reception sponsored by Fusion Home Design and Bushby’s Strawberries, Rosscarbery. The ceremony brought together the region’s most driven entrepreneurs and professionals for an evening of inspiration, celebration and community.

Seven category winners were named on the night, each representing the breadth of talent and brilliance of women-led enterprise across West Cork – from emerging solo founders to established industry leaders and creative trailblazers.

Anna Groniecka, President of Network Ireland West Cork said, “The Businesswoman of the Year awards are a celebration not only of business success, but of the incredible women behind those businesses. Women who continue to lead, innovate, support their communities and inspire others every single day. The standard of entries this year was truly exceptional and we are incredibly proud of all of our finalists and winners. Events like these remind us of the power of connection, community and women supporting women. On behalf of Network Ireland West Cork, I want to sincerely thank our members, sponsors, judges, committee, supporters and guests for helping make this such a special and memorable evening.”

The 2026 Winners:

Emerging New Businesswoman – Sponsored by Scally’s of Clonakilty SuperValu: Melissa Clarke of Melissa Clarke PR

Established Businesswoman – Sponsored by Clonakilty Food Company: Maria O’Donovan of Maria O’Donovan & Co

Advanced-Career Employee – Sponsored by Groupe Clarins: Elle O’Sullivan McCarthy of The Hope Foundation

Networker of the Year – Sponsored by Cork County Council: Majella Galvin of DNG Galvin

Creative Professional – Sponsored by RH Vintage Interiors: Liz Ehrenberg-Redl of Coffeehouse Creative

Solo Businesswoman – Sponsored by MSD Brinny: Mary Cotter of Mary Cotter Nutrition

STEM Professional – Sponsored by MSD Brinny: Clara Mulligan of HomeBot Ireland

The success of the evening was made possible through the dedication and support of the Network Ireland West Cork committee, judges, sponsors and event partners. Special recognition was given to Vice President and Awards Coordinator Susan Collins Duggan for her outstanding work behind the scenes and sincere thanks were also extended to judges Kevin Curran, Tracey Cooney and Avril Allshire-Howe for their time and expertise, and to all sponsors for their ongoing commitment to supporting women in business across West Cork. Appreciation was also expressed to the team at Dunmore House Hotel for hosting the event, to Flicky Howe of Howe Hill Flowers for the beautiful floral arrangements locally grown in West Cork, and to all those who contributed to making the evening such a memorable celebration.

The winners will now advance to represent the West Cork branch nationally at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year Awards later this year in Galway, where they will compete with winners from across 17 branches of Network Ireland.

With 22 applications across seven categories, the 2026 awards reflect the extraordinary impact women in business are having across West Cork in creating jobs, building communities, and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. Network Ireland West Cork continues to champion the personal and professional development of its members throughout the year with a packed programme of events, mentoring and networking.

For more information about Network Ireland West Cork and upcoming events, visit www.networkireland.ie / @NetIrlWestCork