NORTH COUNTY CORK: Enterprise Hub in Newmarket

24 May 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council Opens New Enterprise Hub in Newmarket

Cork County Council’s eNewmarket Enterprise Centre, located at West End, Newmarket, officially opened its doors on Monday, 11th May 2026. The ribbon was cut by Deputy Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle, alongside Moira Murrell, Chief Executive of Cork County Council. The facility offers a professional workspace for individuals seeking flexible remote working options.

The new coworking hub offers four hot desks and a two-person own-door office, providing dedicated space for freelancers, remote employees, entrepreneurs and small businesses. The centre is open for use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Deputy Mayor Doyle said, “eNewmarket Enterprise Centre is a fantastic addition to our network of hubs, offering a base for people to work locally, reduce their commute, and connect with others in a supportive environment. With modern amenities and a welcoming community atmosphere, the centre will support businesses to thrive locally and offer employees flexibility in their daily work life. I would like to acknowledge the late Councillor Gerard Murphy, whose dedication was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition. His legacy will continue to benefit the Newmarket community for years to come.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell said, “This hub demonstrates Cork County Council’s commitment to supporting rural communities, improving quality of life, and sustaining local economies by providing modern, flexible workspaces. Newmarket is now the fifth Cork County Council remote working hub, joining Bantry, Cobh, Fermoy and Mitchelstown, and forms part of a growing national network of 400 hubs. By investing in such infrastructure, we are not only retaining talent locally but also attracting new opportunities for growth and innovation.”

Remote working hubs offer networking opportunities, improved work–life balance, reduced travel time and costs, enhanced productivity, reliable internet, quiet workspaces, and meeting facilities. They also foster collaboration and help prevent the isolation often experienced with fully remote work.

Bookings for the eNewmarket Enterprise Centre and other hubs can be made via the national Connected Hubs website at www.connectedhubs.ie

For further information, contact Cork County Council’s Economic Development section at economicdevelopment@corkcoco. ie

Other Cork County Council Hubs