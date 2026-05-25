HOTEL JOBS: Fota Island Resort today

25 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Fota Island Resort is hosting a Recruitment Day today in its ‘Smith Suite’. The resort is looking for talent across kitchen teams at all levels, food & beverage, reservations, spa, and accommodation at all levels. Sessions will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM and again from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

This is a fantastic opportunity to become part of the team at one of Cork’s leading 5-star hotels who are looking for talented individuals with a genuine passion for food, hospitality, high standards, and a commitment to excellence.

“We are opening our doors to talented individuals at every level.” shared Group Hotel General Manager Fergal Harte, “We want people who are passionate about the industry and have skills and talents to share with our teams and guests.”

All applicants are kindly requested to bring an up-to-date copy of their CV on the day. Whether you’re an experienced hospitality worker ready for your next challenge or a rising talent in the industry, Fota Island Resort invites you to come along and explore what a career in their 5-star resort can offer.

For more information regarding careers at Fota Island Resort, head to www.fotaisland.ie/careers/