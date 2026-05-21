IFA Meet Project Team for Cork-Limerick Motorway

21 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An IFA delegation led by Paul O’ Brien, Chair of the IFA Infrastructure Project Team, recently met with senior engineers and management from the project team for the Cork to Limerick motorway (N/M20) to get an update briefing on the project and also outline farmer concerns and issues.

Following the meeting, Paul O’Brien said based on the briefing, this project is progressing and a lot of the design work has already been completed and is available for viewing on the website. “Farmers or landowners who have issue with aspects of the design need to make immediate contact with the project team, if they have not already done so, so their views can be considered before the final design is completed.”

The IFA Infrastructure Chair said there is an urgency on this, as the final design will be completed this year and subject to Government approval, the project team intend to go for planning in 2027. However, farmers and landowners still have an opportunity to raise issues on the design and have them addressed.

The N/M20 roads project team can be contacted at info@corklimerick.ie or 061 973730. In addition, Paul O’Brien said farmers or landowners could contact their local IFA offices in Cork or Limerick or local IFA representative for assistance.

According to the motorway project team, the indicative timelines for the completion of design will be 2026 and they intend to apply for planning permission in 2027. They expect to receive planning in 2029 with a view to commencing works in 2030 and completion by 2035.

Between 210 and 220 landowners will be impacted by the project, many facing very substantial impacts to their properties and farm business. Paul O’Brien said it is essential that all of the concerns and issues of landowners are fully taken on board in this major road project.

“IFA currently has a roads agreement in place with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) for road developments, which deals with the major issues such as land take; injurious affection; severance and disturbance; as well as other issues that arise,” he said.

The briefing between the IFA and the N/M20 roads team covered important areas such as public consultation; design; active travel proposals; transport hubs; timelines; environmental assessment; farmer and landowner concerns; and other issues.

The IFA delegation included Infrastructure Project Team Chair Paul O’Brien, Munster Regional Chair Conor O’Leary, Limerick IFA Chair Louise Crowley, North Cork IFA Chair Noel Hurley, Cork Central IFA Chair Matt Hurley, Joe Kelly Munster Regional Exec and Kevin Kinsella Infrastructure adviser to the IFA.