300 new homes likely to be built after Land Development Agency obtains former Coal storage yard near Marina

21 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Land Development Agency (LDA) and BnM have completed the transfer of land with the potential to deliver up to 300 homes at Monahan Road in Cork City Docklands.

Both parties reached an agreement allowing for BnM to transfer ownership of approx. 2.08 hectares (5 acres) of land to the LDA. The two state bodies have worked collaboratively and in consultation with Cork City Council for a number of years to bring this project to this key milestone.

This site is well located and will have excellent connectivity to Cork city centre. Transport Infrastructure Ireland recently announced its preferred route for Cork Luas which includes the Docklands and Páirc Uí Chaoimh Luas stops, both of which are close to the site. The proposed route runs directly in front of the Monahan Road.

The land transfer follows positive engagement between the LDA and BnM regarding the site, which was no longer in active use by BnM.

The LDA’s programme of acquiring under-utilised state-owned land has resulted in similar transfer processes for sites including Leopardstown Racecourse, Dublin (Horse Racing Ireland), Wilton, Cork (ESB), Kilbarry, Cork (IDA) and The Gasworks, Dock Road, Limerick (Gas Networks Ireland).

A portion of the site will be utilised by Cork City Council to accommodate road widening works, to aid connectivity along Monahan Road with the addition of bus lanes and increased cycle lane provision. Future development on the site will also benefit from views onto, and access to, Marina Park.

The LDA will now appoint a design team to prepare a planning application for the project. Subject to a successful planning application, the LDA will deliver up to 300 new, A-rated affordable homes as it seeks to meet the demand for housing in the area.

The planned development of the site will add to the LDA’s ongoing activity in Cork, where, already, close to 1,400 homes are either in planning or already under construction. Also in the Docklands, the LDA has partnered with Glenveagh at Marina Depot, where 337 new homes are under construction. That development is situated across the road from the BnM site. A further 302 apartments are being delivered at Horgan’s Quay in partnership with BAM and Clarendon Properties.

The Agency is also on site at the former St Kevin’s Hospital site in Shanakiel, where the first of 267 homes will be completed later this year.

The Agency has also received planning permission for 345 homes on former ESB lands in Wilton and for 147 new homes at Anglesea Terrace in Cork City Centre as part of a partnership with Cork City Council.

John Coleman, Chief Executive of The Land Development Agency, said: “The completion of this land transfer at Monahan Road is an important milestone in our efforts to unlock well-located state land for the delivery of much-needed housing. This site has the potential to deliver high-quality, sustainable homes in the heart of Cork Docklands, a key growth area for the city. We are pleased to have worked collaboratively with BnM, Cork City Council and other stakeholders to reach this point, and we look forward to progressing a planning application and advancing delivery in due course.”

Tom Donnellan, Chief Executive of BnM, said: “BnM is supporting Ireland’s transition to net zero by delivering renewable energy at scale for businesses nationwide with a development pipeline of 7.5 GW of indigenous sourced, secure energy. As part of our renewed focus, we are pleased to work with the Land Development Agency to deliver a positive outcome for this strategically located site on Monahan Road. We look forward to its transformation into much-needed homes supporting Cork City’s growth.”

Valerie O’Sullivan, Chief Executive of Cork City Council, said: “This is a very welcome step forward for the continued development of Cork Docklands and the delivery of much-needed homes in the city. The Monahan Road site is ideally located, with strong public transport links and excellent amenities, including Marina Park. Cork City Council looks forward to continuing its engagement with the LDA as this project progresses, alongside key infrastructure improvements that will further enhance connectivity in the area.”