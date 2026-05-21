Your once yearly chance to see the Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse

21 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse Open Weekend – 23rd & 24th May 2025

The Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower will host the ever popular Old Head of Kinsale Lighthouse Open Weekend on Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th May 2026.

The Open Weekend, kindly permitted by the Old Head Golf Links and Commissioners of Irish Lights, is an important fundraiser for the development of the Lusitania Museum & Old Head Signal Tower. The final phase of the project, to build a dedicated Lusitania Museum is ongoing with planning permission secured last year. The community group are now working to secure capital funding towards the new Lusitania Museum. All tickets bought for the Lighthouse Open Weekend go directly towards this, all support is hugely appreciated.

Shuttle Buses will run from the Old Head Signal Tower to the Old Head Lighthouse from 9:30am to 5pm approximately every half hour across the weekend.

Parking will be available at the Old Head Signal Tower – no vehicles/walkers permitted through the Golf Course. Disabled access to Lighthouse Grounds by request. Service Dogs Only.

No need to pre-book, just show up on the day. Tickets are €15 per adult, €40 for a family. Please note however the Old Head Lighthouse Weekends always generate considerable interest – it is strongly recommended to arrive early to avoid disappointment.

The new Grounded at the Old Head Café will be open throughout the weekend, with refreshments also available at the Lighthouse Grounds.

Full details on www.oldheadofkinsale.com. Please contact info@oldheadofkinsale.com/021 419 1285 with any questions/requests.