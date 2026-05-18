Contracts Signed for N25 Midleton to Youghal Transport Project

18 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Earlier this month Cork County Council signed the contract for consultancy services for the design of the N25 Midleton to Youghal Transport Project marking a key milestone in the delivery of the nationally significant infrastructure project.

The €6.8 million contract with AECOM Ireland Limited and Roughan and O’Donovan Limited Alliance will develop options in the Study Area which includes 20km of the N25 from the Lakeview Roundabout in Midleton to the western side of the Youghal Bypass. The newly appointed multidisciplinary project team has commenced the project, with public consultation on options expected by the end of the year.

The project, funded by Transport Infrastructure Ireland, will directly support the ongoing development of East Cork by providing a safe and efficient national primary route. Once complete, it will also serve to enhance accessibility between Cork and Waterford and facilitate safer, more efficient transport for both commercial and commuter traffic.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley said, “The contract signing for the N25 Midleton to Youghal Transport Project is a really positive step forward in delivering the kind of infrastructure that will benefit not just Cork, but the country as a whole. It will reduce congestion and improve connectivity throughout the Midleton and Youghal areas, creating a more efficient and reliable transport route. Reducing travel times in this area will benefit both visitors and locals alike, supporting communities and making the region more accessible.”

Eoin Greene, AECOM Highways Ireland Director said, “The ROD-AECOM Alliance is very pleased to have been selected to deliver the next phases of the N25 Midleton to Youghal scheme, a project of national and regional significance. We look forward to partnering with Cork National Roads Office, Cork County Council, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland, and are proud to support this landmark investment that will provide a safer, more reliable, and sustainable transport system in East Cork. This project reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting our clients and delivering infrastructure that is resilient, future-ready, and aligned with Ireland’s climate and future transportation goals.”

ROD Director Eoin Ó Catháin said, “We are delighted to support Cork County Council, Cork NRO, TII and the wider project team in delivering this critical piece of road infrastructure for national and regional connectivity. We look forward to building strong community support for the scheme, particularly given the substantial safety and journey-time benefits it will offer all road users, and the improved quality of life it promises for residents in the towns of Killeagh and Castlemartyr and the wider East Cork region. For ROD-AECOM, it is a welcome opportunity to expand our portfolio of major multi-modal transportation projects in Cork.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell said, “This phase is an important step in progressing the N25 Midleton to Youghal Transport Project. The appointment of a highly experienced consultancy team will allow Cork County Council to develop and assess options for this important route, with public consultation planned later this year. This project will play a vital role in supporting the continued growth of East Cork, improving safety and efficiency along the N25, and improving transport links between Cork and Waterford for both commuters and businesses.”

The project is already underway with surveys commencing on site in the coming weeks to better understand the constraints in the area.

Further updates on the progress of the N25 Midleton to Youghal Transport Project and other related infrastructure developments in Cork County can be found on the Cork National Roads Office website at www.corkrdo.ie.