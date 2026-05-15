1916 Proclamation on public display at UCC until September

15 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

An exhibition at University College Cork (UCC) shines a light on the story behind one of Ireland’s most iconic documents, focusing not on its words, but on the people who made its existence possible.

Before it could be read aloud, it had to be printed, quietly, urgently, and under immense risk. “Printed in Defiance: Making the 1916 Proclamation” explores the extraordinary circumstances under which the Proclamation was created in the days leading up to the Easter Rising to commemorate the 110th anniversary of its printing.

The free exhibition at UCC Library is centred around an original first issue copy of the 1916 Proclamation which was brought from the GPO in Dublin by what is believed to be the youngest member of the garrison after philanthropists donated the document to UCC. The Proclamation was generously donated by Liam and Kaye Cronin, who also made a gift to Cork University Foundation to support students, at undergraduate and PhD level, from under-represented socio-economic backgrounds.

Untold story behind one of Ireland’s most iconic documents

The exhibition reveals how a small group of printers, working with limited type, faulty machinery, and under the constant threat of arrest, brought the document into being. Their work transformed a revolutionary idea into something tangible, portable, and dangerous.

In the aftermath of the Rising, when possession of the Proclamation became evidence of rebellion, the risks did not end. The exhibition also highlights the courageous decision to preserve a copy rather than destroy it. Safeguarded through a period of fear and uncertainty, this copy survived and was passed on as a responsibility to future generations. Today UCC Library continues this responsibility.

The UCC exhibition foregrounds the quiet courage, skilled labour, and critical decisions that ensured the Proclamation endured. It invites visitors to reflect on how fragile heritage is made, protected, and remembered. Every variation in ink, every altered letter, and every incidental line tells the story of urgency, creativity, and determination. These anomalies are not flaws, they record the physical strain of the printing process and reveal the urgency under which the 1916 Proclamation was produced.

“The Proclamation is now engrained in our collective memory as a document of our national history. Despite being produced under intense pressure and in secrecy, this hastily printed document remains a powerful and enduring symbol of the independent Irish state” states Dr John Borgonovo, University Historian and Senior Lecturer in the School of History at UCC.

Conserving for future generations

The 1916 proclamation at UCC, upon examination by UCC library’s Conservator, revealed deterioration from repeated efforts to protect it and clear signs of natural aging.

Specialist conservation work at UCC Library has led to new research insights into Ireland’s 1916 Proclamation, unlocking fresh historical evidence while offering a tangible link to the past. Conservators documented the damage in meticulous detail, revealing clues to how this copy of the 1916 Proclamation was handled—old crease marks suggesting it was once folded small enough to be carried, possibly smuggled out of the GPO in a pocket. Conservation treatment has since stabilised the document, allowing for safe display and long-term preservation.

“Through exhibiting and stewardship of the proclamation, the library is further developing its vital role in fostering discovery, curiosity, innovation and connection in the university and the community” states Liz Jolly, University Librarian, UCC