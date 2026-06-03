3 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Inside bets in Roulette explained: what they are and how they work

Roulette has been part of Irish gaming for a long time, and it’s moved online while maintaining popularity. Cork has its land-based venues, and live Roulette has built a following across Ireland too. Most people know the red or black bet. Fewer know what’s happening on the numbered grid in the middle of the table – and that’s where inside bets in Roulette sit.

They work differently from outside bets, pay out differently, and cover far fewer numbers. Here’s what each one is.

What makes a bet an “inside” bet

The Roulette table layout splits into two sections. Outside bets cover broad categories – colours, odd or even, high or low numbers. Inside bets sit on the numbered grid itself and cover individual numbers or small clusters. The fewer numbers covered, the less likely a win, but the higher the payout if it lands.

One thing that doesn’t change regardless of which bet you place: every spin is independent. Past results have no bearing on what happens next.

The main types of inside bet

Straight-up – One number, any number from zero to 36 on a European wheel. Pays 35:1. It’s the longest shot on the table and carries the highest standard payout because of it. Split – Your chip goes on the line between two adjacent numbers. You’re covering both. Pays 17:1. Street – Three consecutive numbers in a horizontal row. Place the chip on the outer edge of that row. Pays 11:1. Corner – Four numbers sharing a corner on the grid. One chip at the intersection covers all four. Pays 8:1. Line – Two adjacent rows – six numbers total. Chip sits at the edge where the rows meet. Pays 5:1.

Those are the five inside bets you’ll find on any standard Roulette table, land-based or online.

How inside bets work in live Roulette

In live Roulette, a dealer runs the game from a studio, streaming in real time to your device. The wheel is physical. The ball is physical. Where it lands determines the result – not software. You place bets through an on-screen layout that mirrors a standard table, and a betting window stays open for a set period before the dealer spins.

Inside bets work identically here. Same grid positions, same payouts, same house edge. European Roulette carries a house edge of 2.7% across all bet types. American Roulette, with its extra double-zero pocket, raises that to 5.26%. The format you’re playing in doesn’t change the maths.

Responsible gaming

Roulette is a game of chance. Inside bets pay more because they’re less likely to land – there’s no way around the underlying odds, and no betting approach that alters them.

The Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland requires licensed operators to offer deposit limits, session time-outs, and self-exclusion options as standard. Those tools are there to use. More information on responsible gaming in Ireland is available at gambling.ie.