How different is Wimbledon to the other Grand Slams?

3 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Four Grand Slams make up the peak of the tennis calendar, but they are not interchangeable. Each has its own surface, its own culture, and its own set of demands that rewards different types of players. Wimbledon, which runs from 29 June to 12 July this year, is the oldest of the four and, in many respects, the one that stands most apart from the rest.

The tournament’s history stretches back to 1877, making it the original major in the sport. With Wimbledon betting markets already reflecting just how open this year’s draw looks, it is a good time to understand what sets the grass-court major apart from its hard and clay-court counterparts.

Here’s a breakdown of the four key differences.

The surface

Wimbledon is the only Grand Slam played on grass. The Australian Open and the US Open are both held on hard courts, while Roland Garros uses clay. Grass is the fastest of the three surfaces, producing a lower, skidding bounce that cuts down reaction time and shortens rallies significantly.

At the French Open, clay slows the ball and allows baseline players more time to construct points. Wimbledon turns that dynamic on its head, favouring big servers and net players who can take advantage of the conditions.

The pace and bounce of grass amplifies the serve in a way that no other surface does. First-serve winners are more frequent at Wimbledon than at Roland Garros or the Australian Open. Jannik Sinner won the 2025 Wimbledon title on grass after claiming the Australian Open on hard courts earlier that year, which shows elite players can now adapt across surfaces. However, the skill set required to compete at Wimbledon remains distinct, and the surface continues to produce different winners than the other majors do.

The draw is shorter in playing time

Because points are shorter on grass, Wimbledon matches often cover more games in less elapsed time than those at Roland Garros. A five-set clay-court battle can stretch deep into the evening with extended baseline exchanges on every point. On grass, points tend to be resolved in fewer shots, which produces a different physical challenge. Players must recover sharply between service games and stay alert to sudden shifts in momentum rather than grinding through long rallies.

Those following tennis betting across all four majors will notice that upset results are more common at Wimbledon than at the French Open, partly because the surface can neutralise a baseline specialist’s advantage against a strong server in a way that clay never would.

The traditions

Beyond the technical differences, Wimbledon operates in a way that no other Grand Slam attempts to replicate. The all-white clothing rule, the strawberries and cream, the royal box, the insistence on calling it The Championships rather than a Grand Slam, all of it contributes to an atmosphere that feels removed from the rest of the tennis calendar. There is no equivalent on the tour.

Roland Garros has its clay-court prestige and French cultural identity. The US Open in New York is loud, urban, and night-session driven. The Australian Open is the Happy Slam, relaxed and crowd-friendly. Wimbledon is none of those things. It is formal, steeped in protocol, and built around a surface that barely exists outside of its two-week window each year.

That combination of factors makes it the most distinctive major in the sport, and the one that continues to produce some of tennis’s most memorable narratives season after season.