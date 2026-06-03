KNOW YOUR RIGHTS: Mobility Aids Grant Scheme

3 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Mobility Aids Grant Scheme helps you pay for basic work to address mobility issues you are having at home. For example, if you are having difficulty getting into the bath or shower, the grant could cover the cost of installing an accessible shower. The scheme is for older people and people with disabilities.

What work is covered by the grant?

The grant can be used to make basic changes to your home so it is more accessible, like adding grab rails, an accessible shower, ramps, stair-lift or a fixed track hoist.

The grant may cover any other minor work that your local authority thinks is necessary to meet your mobility needs. The grant does not cover VAT on the work. However, you can apply to Revenue for a VAT refund for the appliances that you need.

How much is the grant?

Since, 1 December 2024, the maximum grant you can get is €8,000. The grant may cover 100% of the cost of the works.

Do I qualify for the grant?

The Mobility Aids Grant Scheme is available to people with a household income of less than €37,500 a year. There are some disregards and deductions that can reduce the amount of household income that your local authority takes into account.

How is my income assessed?

Your total household income from the previous tax year is assessed to find out if you qualify and at what level of assistance. Household income includes:

Your annual gross income

Your spouse or partners annual gross income

Some social welfare payments and other income is not taken into account when calculating your household income. Speak with your local CIC for more information on the means test.

Does my home qualify for the Mobility Aids Grant Scheme?

Your home qualifies if it is:

Privately owned (you or your family own it)

Rented from a landlord and you have the landlord’s permission to make the changes. (The tenancy must also be registered with the Residential Tenancies Board).

Provided by an approved housing body (AHB). You must have the AHB’s permission to make the changes.

A communal residence (accommodation where people live together in group homes)

You must live in the property as your primary home when the work is completed.

Your tax affairs and Local Property Tax must also be up-to-date to qualify for the grant.

How do I apply for the Mobility Aids Grant Scheme?

You can download an application form or contact your local authority and ask for one to be posted to you. You can also get one from your local Citizens Information Centre

The form has a section that must be completed and signed by a doctor.

How are applications prioritised?

Your application is prioritised according to how urgent your medical needs are.

The local authority prioritises people who:

Are terminally ill or are dependent on family or a carer

Would be able to return home from hospital or residential care if they had the adaptations to their home

You should start the work within 6 months of your grant approval. If this does not happen, the local authority may allow an extension.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie