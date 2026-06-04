Digital Move Must Not Leave Cork Communities Behind – warns Cork TD

4 June 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan has warned that Ireland’s move towards increasingly digital public services must not leave rural communities, older people or people with limited digital skills behind.

Raising the issue in the Dáil with the Minister of State at the Department of Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Deputy Moynihan said the Government must ensure that people continue to have meaningful access to public services regardless of their ability to engage online.

Deputy Moynihan said:

“Digital by default cannot mean digital only. While technology can make services more efficient and accessible for many people, we need to ensure that we aren’t leaving people and communities behind.

“There are large numbers of people who are finding it increasingly difficult to access services as more aspects of their daily life move online.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that people who are not comfortable operating digitally, or who do not yet have reliable broadband access, are not excluded from accessing essential public services.”

Deputy Moynihan highlighted the importance of completing the rollout of high-speed broadband across Cork North West, noting that some of the final areas awaiting connection are west of Macroom.

He pointed to ongoing works in the Dunmanway, Carriganima and Ballingeary areas and called for every effort to be made to ensure those communities receive access as quickly as possible.

“Access to reliable broadband is essential infrastructure at this stage. Before we ask people to engage with digital services, we have to ensure they have the connectivity to do so.

“The National Broadband Plan has transformed access for many rural communities, but we need to see the rollout completed so that nobody is left waiting at the final hurdle.”

Deputy Moynihan also raised concerns about the impact of bank branch and ATM closures across rural Cork, warning that these changes are placing additional pressure on people who prefer or rely on face-to-face services.

He noted recent closures in Dunmanway, Millstreet and Kanturk, the withdrawal of counter services in Macroom and the removal of an ATM in Newmarket.

“I know from speaking with constituents that many people still want the option of speaking to somebody over a counter and carrying out their banking in person. Branch closures and the loss of ATM services put extra pressure on people and push some individuals who are not entirely comfortable operating online into a more difficult position.”

“As services become increasingly digital, it is absolutely vital that rural communities are not then placed at a disadvantage.

“Digitalisation should create opportunities, not barriers. We have to make sure that public services are accessible to everyone, regardless of where they live, their broadband connection or their level of digital understanding.”