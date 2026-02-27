National Broadband Plan connection now available in West Cork

27 February 2026

Almost 6,200 Cork homes and businesses near Bantry and Schull can now connect to fibre broadband on the NBI network, Almost 62,700 premises in Co Cork can avail of a high-speed connection today

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the new future-proofed, high-speed Fibre-to-the-Home network under the National Broadband Plan (NBP) on behalf of the Government, has announced that Bantry and Schull have now been connected to high-speed fibre broadband. Almost 62,700 homes, farms and businesses in the county can place an order for high-speed broadband today.

NBI’s connection of Bantry and Schull means that almost 6,200 homes and businesses can now access high-speed fibre broadband.

The completion of works near Bantry and Schull means that 62,677 premises can now pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across Cork with 19,685 connections made to date. Works have also been completed in rural areas surrounding Carrigaline and Midleton.

National Broadband Ireland is encouraging all Cork residents to visit nbi.ie and check their Eircode to see if they’re ready to connect and find out more about placing an order.

NBI’s fibre broadband rollout under the National Broadband Plan is delivering broadband services to what is known as the State’s Intervention Area, which includes the most remote and rural parts of Ireland where commercial operators have no plans to deliver high-speed broadband. The Intervention Area currently includes 83,000 premises in Cork which will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools across the county. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, Co Cork will receive €314m of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

As Ireland transitions away from legacy copper networks, NBI’s fibre network will ensure communities across Cork are prepared for the future by supporting remote working, education, healthcare access and local enterprise while providing the reliability needed for everyday living.

TJ Malone, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that almost 6,200 Cork homes, businesses and farms near Bantry and Schull can now connect to NBI’s high-speed fibre broadband. Those connected are experiencing the life-changing benefits of high-speed fibre broadband with minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second.

“With the national switch-off of the copper network approaching, NBI’s fibre network will ensure communities across Ireland are prepared for the future by supporting remote working, education, healthcare access, and local enterprise while providing the reliability needed for everyday living.

“As we enter the final year of the National Broadband Plan rollout, we’re encouraging everyone in Cork to check their Eircode on nbi.ie and order now to secure high-speed fibre broadband for their home or business.”

National Rollout Progress

NBI has now passed over 451,000 homes, farms and businesses in rural Ireland to high-speed broadband with over 166,000 now connected. The average take-up rate of 36% is well ahead of projections and international comparisons and surpasses 60% in some areas of the country where the network has been live for 18 months.

The National Broadband Ireland website is regularly updated to show estimated completion dates. With the main rollout due to be concluded by the end of this year, the remaining homes and businesses yet to be passed will be able to place an order for high-speed broadband in the coming months. The easiest way to get updates on when a premises will be ready to order is by signing up for NBI email alerts at nbi.ie.

As fibre networks expand across Ireland, offering superior speed, capacity, and reliability, older copper telephone and broadband infrastructure will start to be decommissioned. The European Commission has proposed 2030 as the latest date for the decommissioning of legacy copper networks.

Choosing a Broadband Provider

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Over 50 RSPs are available on the NBI network™ to provide connections as of today. To see all retail broadband providers that are currently on the NBI network™, visit nbi.ie.

