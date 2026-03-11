€1 Million Funding for Agricultural Shows in 2026

11 March 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Fine Gael TD for Cork North West, Deputy John Paul O’Shea, has welcomed the confirmation of over €1 million in Government funding to support Agricultural Shows across Ireland in 2026.

The funding, announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, will support 126 agricultural shows nationwide, with individual grants ranging from €4,200 to €11,400 depending on the size of the show. The funding will be administered through the Irish Shows Association (ISA) to help local show committees prepare for the upcoming show season.

Deputy O’Shea said the funding will play an important role in supporting these key rural events.

“I warmly welcome the Government’s continued support for Agricultural Shows in 2026. These events are hugely important for rural Ireland, particularly in counties like Cork where agriculture remains at the heart of local communities. Agricultural shows provide a fantastic platform for farmers, producers and local businesses to come together and celebrate the very best of Irish farming and food. They are also a great day out for families and visitors, bringing people together and boosting local economies.”

Deputy O’Shea highlighted the importance of local shows across Cork.

“Shows such as the Charleville Agricultural Show, the Cork Summer Show, and the Ballyvourney/Coolea Agricultural Show are fantastic examples of the important role these events play in celebrating farming, food production and rural life. They attract large crowds every year and are a key part of the summer calendar across Cork.”

The Cork North West TD said the funding will help show committees with the significant costs involved in organising these events.

“Organising an agricultural show requires enormous work from dedicated local volunteers and committees. This funding will help ensure these events can continue to thrive and develop in the years ahead. I want to acknowledge the huge commitment of the local show committees and volunteers who put so much time and effort into making these events such a success. Their work ensures these important rural traditions continue to be passed on to future generations.”

Deputy O’Shea also encouraged people to support their local shows throughout the coming season.

“I would encourage families and visitors to support their local agricultural shows this year. They are a wonderful opportunity to experience the best of rural Ireland and celebrate the communities that make it so special.”