More reliable water supply on the way for Ballymacoda

26 May 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

“At Uisce Éireann, we’re committed to providing a reliable water supply for everyone in the community. To help make that happen, we’re getting works underway to replace old and damaged water mains in Ballymacoda, Co. Cork. ” so begins a statement from the water authority. It continues:

“Along the R633, Ladysbridge Road, our crews will be installing 720 metres of new, modern pipes that will strengthen the local network and reduce disruption to homes and businesses.”

The existing pipes were prone to bursts and leaks, leading to supply interruptions and the loss of treated drinking water, a valuable resource we all depend on.

Welcoming the project, Jack Cronin, Programme Manager of Uisce Éireann, said these upgrades will help reduce leakage and give the community in Ballymacoda greater confidence in their water supply for years to come.

“Every pipe we replace is guided by one clear goal: providing a water supply people can count on. These improvements make a difference every single day, in every tap, home and throughout the community. By focusing on delivering a more reliable supply, we’re helping to build a stronger, more resilient water service for the people of Ballymacoda now and for generations to come.”

Works will begin next week and will include installing new water service connections from the public water main on the road to customers’ property boundaries and linking them to the customers’ water supply.

The project is being delivered by Ward and Burke Constriction Ltd. on behalf of Uisce Éireann with completion expected by mid-June 2026.

Customers can phone Uisce Éireann on 1800 278 278 if they have any questions about the project or visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website for regular updates.

This project is one example of how Uisce Éireann works every day to reduce leaks. With more than 65,000 km of underground pipes nationally- enough to circle the earth one and a half times – fixing leaks can be complicated. Many are hidden, but we are making progress: National leakage is now at its lowest level ever, reduced from 49% in 2014 to 36% today.

To learn more about the National Leakage Reduction Programme visit: www.water.ie/projects- plans/national-projects/ leakage-reduction-programme/