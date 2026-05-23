Reform of Garda Vetting Process Needed Urgently – says Cork TD

23 May 2026

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed Government plans to modernise and improve the Garda vetting system, describing the proposed reforms as an important step towards reducing unnecessary delays and easing the burden on employees, volunteers and community organisations.

The update was provided in response to a Parliamentary Question regarding Garda vetting turnaround times and proposals to improve the overall process.

According to figures provided by the Garda National Vetting Bureau (GNVB), more than 230,000 vetting applications have already been received in 2026, with over 633,000 applications processed during 2025. Current average turnaround times stand at approximately 15–18 business days for the majority of applications.

Welcoming the Government’s commitment to reform, Deputy O’Shea said, “Garda vetting plays a critically important role in safeguarding children and vulnerable adults, and it is essential that the system remains robust and trusted. At the same time, we must ensure that the process works efficiently and fairly for volunteers, sporting organisations, schools, community groups, and employers.”

Deputy O’Shea particularly welcomed plans to examine reforms around re-vetting and the portability of vetting disclosures.

“These are very sensible proposals. Many volunteers and workers currently have to undergo repeated vetting processes for different organisations, even within relatively short periods of time. Streamlining that process would reduce unnecessary duplication while still maintaining the high safeguarding standards that are absolutely essential.”

The Government has confirmed that legislative amendments and updated digital systems will be required to support these reforms, with detailed engagement already underway between the Department of Justice and the Garda National Vetting Bureau.

Deputy O’Shea said the proposed expansion of digital service delivery could significantly improve efficiency for applicants and organisations alike.

“Community organisations across Cork North West rely heavily on volunteers, and anything that reduces administrative burdens while maintaining strong protections is to be welcomed. Modernising the system through improved digital services has the potential to make the process faster, simpler, and more user-friendly.”

The Cork North West TD also acknowledged the significant volume of applications currently being handled by the GNVB and welcomed efforts to maintain turnaround times despite increasing demand.

“The scale of the work being undertaken by the Garda National Vetting Bureau is substantial, and it is important that adequate resources and support continue to be provided to ensure applications are processed as quickly as possible.”

Concluding, Deputy O’Shea said, “The integrity of the Garda vetting system must always remain the priority, but reforms that reduce duplication, improve efficiency, and support volunteers and community organisations are both practical and necessary. I look forward to seeing further progress on these important changes.”