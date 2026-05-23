A Fan’s Guide to the Busiest Summer in Years

22 May 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

There cannot be many summers in recent memory that have offered this much to follow across this many codes at once. Usually there is a quiet stretch somewhere, a few weeks where the inter-county calendar has gone still and you are relying on club fixtures to fill the gap. Not this year.

Ben O’Connor’s hurlers are deep in a Munster championship with everything still to play for. The footballers are into the All-Ireland series under a new format that punishes any slow start. Cork City sit top of the First Division. And the World Cup is running in the background, without Ireland in it, adding that strange familiar noise to the whole summer.

For anyone following football through the week as well as at weekends and wanting a stake in the World Cup despite Ireland’s absence, the best football betting sites ranked by The Sun covers which platforms handle Irish domestic markets alongside international tournaments, useful for a summer where GAA, League of Ireland, and the World Cup are all running simultaneously.

The Hurlers Have Unfinished Business in Munster

The Rebels came away from Walsh Park with a win over Waterford that was closer than Cork would have liked. A late Mark Coleman penalty, earned after a second Waterford black card, proved the difference. Two important Munster championship points banked, but the performance left questions.

Clare at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the 23rd is the game that will answer them. Cork have been one of the more efficient scoring sides in Munster so far, but Clare bring a physicality and organisation that is a different kind of test entirely. The GAA championship standings show how tight the provincial table is, and a loss at the Páirc would make the second half of the campaign considerably more complicated.

A full house is expected. Those fixtures tend to define where the summer goes for the hurlers, and this one feels like it carries more weight than most.

Meath in Round 1 Is Winnable But Not Guaranteed

The All-Ireland football draw gave Cork a path they will go into as favourites, but the new format removes any room for a relaxed approach. Lose two games and the summer is over. Win two and you are in the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

It is unforgiving in a way that focuses the mind early. Cork’s footballers are competitive enough to go deep under this structure if they bring the same intensity from the first weekend. Meath are not a side to underestimate, and a slow start under this format has consequences that the old round-robin structure would have absorbed.

Cork City at the Top of the First Division

Sitting top of the First Division with genuine momentum, Cork City are in a position that felt uncertain at the start of the season. The promotion push is real and the midweek fixtures give the summer a rhythm that extends beyond the GAA calendar.

If City go up, it reshapes next year’s sporting landscape in the city considerably. A Premier Division Cork City alongside a competitive county hurling and football season would make for a genuinely different kind of sporting summer in 2027.

The World Cup Fills the Rest

The penalty exit in Prague in March still sits heavily. The World Cup running across American time zones without Ireland in it is a particular kind of background noise, unusual kick-off times and no team to anchor the viewing around.

What tends to happen is you adopt a team, find a group stage game you care about more than expected, and let the tournament pull you in. It works most summers. Spain, France, and Brazil are the early favourites, but a tournament this size produces enough surprises across the group stage to keep it interesting regardless of who you end up backing.

With the hurlers, the footballers, Cork City, and the World Cup all running simultaneously through June and July, there is very little risk of running out of sport. That combination does not come around every year, and it is worth appreciating while it is here.