Street Feast at Janeville Housing Estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork

24 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In yesterday’s fine weather a ‘Street Feast‘ took place in a new Carrigaline Housing Estate; Janeville.

Now in its 16th year, the national Street Feast weekend has grown into something simple but powerful; a chance for neighbours to come together in a way that makes everyday life feel a little warmer and more connected.

Street Feast is an initiative of Registered Charity Neighbourhood Network of Co Wicklow. The NeighbourhoodNetwork.ie website says its goal is “to promote social inclusion, tackle loneliness and build supportive and resilient neighbourhoods around Ireland. We believe that building connections between neighbours increases the strength of the community overall and leads to more inclusive, healthier and happier communities.”

The website: streetfeatst.ie says “Many Local Authorities provide funding to cover the cost of the Street Feast DIY Packs, advertising and support provided by Street Feast HQ in each county.” This year marked the beginning of a new chapter as Tesco Ireland stepped in as Street Feast’s sponsor for the next three years.