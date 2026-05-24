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24th May, 2026

Street Feast at Janeville Housing Estate, Carrigaline, Co Cork

24 May 2026
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

In yesterday’s fine weather a ‘Street Feast‘ took place in a new Carrigaline Housing Estate; Janeville.

Now in its 16th year, the national Street Feast weekend has grown into something simple but powerful; a chance for neighbours to come together in a way that makes everyday life feel a little warmer and more connected.

Street Feast is an initiative of Registered Charity Neighbourhood Network of Co Wicklow. The NeighbourhoodNetwork.ie website says its goal is “to promote social inclusion, tackle loneliness and build supportive and resilient neighbourhoods around Ireland. We believe that building connections between neighbours increases the strength of the community overall and leads to more inclusive, healthier and happier communities.”

The website: streetfeatst.ie says “Many Local Authorities provide funding to cover the cost of the Street Feast DIY Packs, advertising and support provided by Street Feast HQ in each county.” This year marked the beginning of a new chapter as Tesco Ireland stepped in as Street Feast’s sponsor for the next three years.

Street Feast Founder Sam Bishop with FG Cllr. Jack White, Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Jerry Buttimer FG TD and Jackie Cahill from Tesco pictured at Street Feast in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, proudly supported by Tesco Ireland. An estimated 129,000 people took part in the biggest ever street feast, Ireland’s national weekend of community launches on Saturday and Sunday on May 23rd and May 24th 2026. This year also marked the beginning of a new chapter, with Tesco Ireland coming on board as Street Feast’s partner for the next three years, helping to bring even more communities together. – Picture: David Creedon

Chris, Catalina and Lizeth Cadden pictured at Street Feast in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, proudly supported by Tesco Ireland. An estimated 129,000 people took part in the biggest ever street feast, Ireland’s national weekend of community launches on Saturday and Sunday on May 23rd and May 24th 2026. This year also marked the beginning of a new chapter, with Tesco Ireland coming on board as Street Feast’s partner for the next three years, helping to bring even more communities together. – Picture: David Creedon

Pranshul Panaskar pictured playing a game of connect at Street Feast in Carrigaline, Co. Cork, proudly supported by Tesco Ireland. An estimated 129,000 people took part in the biggest ever street feast, Ireland’s national weekend of community launches on Saturday and Sunday on May 23rd and May 24th 2026. This year also marked the beginning of a new chapter, with Tesco Ireland coming on board as Street Feast’s partner for the next three years, helping to bring even more communities together. – Picture: David Creedon

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