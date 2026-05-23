TOURIST ATTRACTION: Camden Fort Meagher in Crosshaven re-opens for Summer season

23 May 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is delighted to announce that Camden Fort Meagher has reopen its historic gates to the public since Wednesday, 20th May for the 2026 season.

Located in the beautiful seaside town of Crosshaven, Camden Fort Meagher is a unique military fortification steeped in centuries of history and was built primarily to defend the coastline and protect the prosperous harbour.

A large percentage of the Fort is located underground, while the Fort also has an extensive range of historic buildings and defence works, which will impress visitors and stimulate their desire to learn more about the site, its history and the people who lived and worked there over the years. It is a fascinating tourist attraction with something for everyone to enjoy, from the underground tunnels to the spectacular panoramic vistas.

The Fort offers an unparalleled visitor experience which celebrates Cork’s coastal heritage and community spirit and will be open to the public until 1st of November 2026.

Opening hours for Camden Fort Meagher are:

May and June: Wednesday – Sunday, 10am-4pm (last entry)

July and August: Monday – Sunday, 10am-4pm (last entry)

September and October: Wednesday – Sunday, 10am-4pm (last entry)

Tickets are priced at €8 for adults, with concession tickets charged at €5.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley welcomed the news, saying,

“The start of a new tourist season at Camden Fort Meagher is always a moment to celebrate. I encourage everyone, both local and international, to discover all that Camden Fort Meagher has to offer and to enjoy the rich heritage and stunning views that make this place truly special.”

This sentiment was echoed by the Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, who commented,