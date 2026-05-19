Boat service from Cork City (Ireland) to New York (USA)

19 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Port of Cork Company has announced a significant milestone with the addition of Cork as a port of call on CMA CGM’s Panama Direct transatlantic service. This new partnership with the global French shipping and logistics leader marks a major enhancement in Ireland’s international shipping connectivity.

The service officially commenced with its inaugural departure yesterday, 6th May, as the container vessel MV CMA CGM LOUGA set sail from Cork. This new weekly service establishes a direct link between Cork and key US East Coast ports, including New York and Savannah, providing Irish exporters and importers with a reliable, fixed-day schedule.

By offering a direct route, the service significantly reduces transit times and streamlines logistics by eliminating the need for feeder connections through other European hub ports. Cargo can now reach New York in approximately nine days and Savannah in around 11 days, delivering faster and more efficient access for Irish exports to vital US markets.

This development is expected to support Irish trade growth by improving supply chain efficiency and strengthening transatlantic commercial ties.

Ann Doherty, CEO of the Port of Cork Company, said: “This announcement positions Cork at the heart of transatlantic trade and will benefit our regions’ top exporters and importers, highlighting the Port’s growing capacity.”

“It is part of our strategy to continue to support jobs and industry throughout Cork and the wider Munster region by improving shipping service options and supply chain reliability for the Irish market. We are also helping diversity national trade options and the addition spotlights Cork’s role as a Tier-1 port of national significance, boosting the region’s attractiveness as an investment destination.”

Simon Smith, General Manager of CMA CGM Ireland, said: “We are excited to announce that, as part of our ongoing commitment to expand our network and offer the highest quality service, CMA CGM will introduce a new weekly port call in Cork, Ireland. This direct solution is designed to deliver a premium experience to the Irish market and our customers. To further strengthen this service, an additional vessel will be deployed, helping us achieve our enhanced reliability and frequency objectives.”

Cathal McSweeney, Director of Public and International Affairs at Cork Chamber, said: “This new direct service between the Port of Cork and the United States is a significant milestone for Cork and for Ireland’s international trade connectivity. Efficient global connections are critical to supporting business growth, enabling exporters to compete at scale and strengthening our attractiveness as a location for investment. For Cork’s strong base of indigenous and multinational companies across pharmaceuticals, medtech, technology and advanced manufacturing, enhanced direct access to key US markets is a major competitive advantage. This announcement further reinforces Cork’s position as a leading international business location and economic engine for the south of Ireland.”

With its advantageous location on the Atlantic seaboard and proximity to key European and transatlantic routes, the Port of Cork already operates Ireland’s only other direct container shipping route between Ireland and the United States through a partnership with Independent Container Line (ICL).

The port authority plays a significant role in supporting trade and employment in Cork and the wider southern region, providing direct links to global supply chains, including for foreign direct investment. Its customer base includes 35 major companies operating across sectors such as medical technology, pharmaceuticals, information technology, chemicals and agri-food. Together, these industries account for an estimated €145 billion in manufacturing output and support more than 45,000 jobs across the region.