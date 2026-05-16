Cork City Library Action Group welcomes progress for a new city library for Cork

16 May 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie
“The Action Group have set out our vision for what this flagship civic project ‘must include’ in the 10-point vision statement adopted by Cork City Councillors in April, and we are looking forward for the wider public to set out their views in the upcoming public consultation process.”
Social Democrats TD Pádraig Rice, who attended today’s meeting, said:
“The Part 8 public consultation is a vital part of the process of developing the best central library the city can have. I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in this process.”
His Green Party colleague Cllr Oliver Moran, who was also in attendance, said:
“There are many strong ideas, both from Cork City Council, like expanding the Rory Gallagher library or housing revolutionary-period collections, and from the community and library users themselves.
“To shape this vision, we should involve these ideas early, with a non-statutory consultation before any final proposal. Workshops in the library, listening to users, should be central to the process.
“Cork was the first Irish city to adopt the public libraries act. We opened our first library in 1892. The library service has evolved since the first dedicated Carnegie Library of 1905. Now, we need to listen again to imagine the library of the future.”