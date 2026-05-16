Cruise ship passengers attend show at Youghal Church

16 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie



International Cruise Guests Enjoy Cultural Showcase at Historic Youghal Church

Guests travelling aboard the luxury expedition cruise ship Le Lyrial of Ponant were treated to a special private performance at St Mary’s Collegiate Church during the vessel’s recent visit to County Cork.

The concert, held on Monday, 11 May 2026, featured the Cork Cultural Show with award-winning Irish dancers, traditional musicians and singers performing in the unique surroundings of Ireland’s oldest church in continuous use.

St Mary’s Collegiate Church provided a breathtaking setting for the event as visitors experienced a celebration of Irish music, song, dance and heritage in the heart of historic Youghal.

The event was supported by Living Youghal in association with Cork County Council, whose continued work helps promote Youghal and East Cork as vibrant destinations for cultural and heritage tourism within the international cruise market.

Show Director Angela Ryan said the group was honoured to take part in the event.

“We were delighted to be invited to perform in such a beautiful and historic setting and to share Irish music, song and dance with visitors from around the world. It was a very special occasion for everyone involved.”



Photo credit: @nujoom_clicks