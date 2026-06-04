O’Shea Welcomes Expansion of Services from Pharmacies in Cork

4 June 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea has welcomed the introduction of new pharmacy services that will allow pharmacists to provide prescriptions for a range of common minor conditions, making it easier and faster for people to access healthcare in their local communities.

The new service, which is now available through participating pharmacies nationwide, allows patients to receive assessment, advice and, where appropriate, treatment for certain minor ailments directly from their pharmacist through a private consultation service.

Welcoming the development, Deputy O’Shea said, “This is a significant step forward in improving access to healthcare and ensuring people can receive timely treatment for common conditions without necessarily having to wait for a GP appointment.”

The Cork North West TD said community pharmacists play a vital role within the healthcare system and are often the most accessible healthcare professionals for many people.

“Pharmacists are highly trained healthcare professionals who are already providing valuable advice and support to patients every day. Expanding their role in this way will make healthcare more convenient, more accessible, and more efficient for patients.”

Deputy O’Shea said the new service will benefit individuals and families across Cork North West by providing quicker access to treatment while also helping to reduce pressure on GP practices and emergency departments.

“People with minor conditions can now receive professional assessment and treatment closer to home, often without the need for an additional medical appointment. That is good for patients and good for the wider healthcare system.”

The Fine Gael TD also welcomed the fact that consultations will take place in private consultation rooms within participating pharmacies, ensuring that patients can discuss their health concerns in a confidential and professional setting.

“This initiative reflects a modern healthcare system that makes the best use of the expertise available across primary care. By empowering pharmacists to provide more services, we can improve patient outcomes and ensure healthcare is delivered in the most appropriate setting.”

Deputy O’Shea encouraged people to speak with their local pharmacist to learn more about the service and whether it may be suitable for their needs.

Concluding, Deputy O’Shea said, “This is a practical and positive reform that will make it easier for people to access trusted healthcare advice and treatment when they need it. I welcome its introduction and look forward to seeing the benefits it delivers for patients and communities across Cork North West.”