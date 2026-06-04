What’s the deal with hospital charges in Ireland?

4 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Who can use public hospitals in Ireland?

If you live in Ireland and you are ordinarily resident you can access in-patient and out-patient services in public hospitals. Public hospitals include HSE hospitals and voluntary hospitals.

Certain visitors to Ireland are also entitled to public health services, for example, people covered under EU Regulations.

Are public hospitals free in Ireland?

Public in-patient and day service fees were abolished on 17 April 2023. This means that the daily charge for staying in hospital for public patients no longer applies from this date.

If you don’t live in Ireland and you do not belong to any of the groups that can get free health services, you have to pay the full cost of the bed, whether it is a public bed or a private bed. You also have to pay the consultant.

The HSE has the discretion to reduce or waive the charges in cases of hardship.

Are there charges for going to an emergency department?

If you attend an emergency department without being referred there by a GP, there is a charge of €100. There is no charge if you are referred by a GP (bring your referral letter with you).

Emergency department charges do not apply to medical card holders or people who are entitled to hospital services because of EU Regulations. For a full list of people exempt from emergency department charges, you should contact your local CIC.

You will be charged €100 at your first visit to the emergency department for an illness or accident. If you have to return for further visits to an out-patient clinic in relation to the same illness or accident, you should not have to pay the charge again.

Are there charges for going to an Injury unit?

The charge to attend an injury unit is €75. You do not have to pay the charge if you have a medical card or if you have a referral letter from a GP.

How much do out-patient appointments cost?

If you are referred by your GP to attend this service as a public patient, you do not have to pay for this service. If you wish to attend a consultant in a private capacity, you must pay their fee.

Are there charges for in-patients?

Public in-patient fees were abolished on 17 April 2023. This means that the daily charge for staying in hospital for public patients no longer applies from this date.

If you choose to be treated as a private patient of a consultant when you are admitted to a public hospital, you are charged for the inpatient services.

If you have been in hospital, but not receiving acute in-patient care, for more than 30 days, you may be charged Long-Stay Contributions for Residential Support Services.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie