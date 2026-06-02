€200k in funding for local nature projects in Cork

2 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Projects will deliver important actions under Ireland’s National Biodiversity Action Plan

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Biodiversity, Christopher O’Sullivan TD, has, in recent weeks, confirmed the allocation of €193,400 in funding to projects in Cork under the Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) 2026. A diverse range of local authority-led projects have been selected for support through this fund, which is managed by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS).

Junior Minister O’Sullivan said:

“This investment in nature projects will have huge impacts for our habitats and wildlife in Cork. I’d like to congratulate Cork City and County Council, who will now be rolling out these initiatives and bringing communities together to enhance nature in their local area.

“The impressive range of projects being funded reveals the passion, expertise and ambition in our local authorities to act for nature. Projects in Cork will support restoration of our wetlands, management of meadows to enhance wildflowers and conservation of species such as the Barn Owl. There are practical, hands-on projects too, such as removing invasive species.

“I would like to thank all of the community, heritage and environmental groups and landowners for their positive engagement with both local authorities in planning these projects, and the wider network of Biodiversity Officers supporting these projects across the country.”