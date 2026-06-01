Cork County Council Launches Survey on Cork County Heritage Strategy

1 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The information gathered from this survey will assist in the creation of the Cork County Heritage Strategy

Cork County Council is developing a Cork County Heritage Strategy and is calling on the public, including individuals, groups and organisations, to get involved and share their views on how the heritage of County Cork can continue to grow in terms of protection, enjoyment and appreciation.

The Cork County Heritage Strategy will set out a vision for heritage in the County, giving a clear direction, and identifying the key priorities and themes that warrant focus, investment and attention over the coming years.

County Cork is endowed with hundreds of groups involved in heritage and a suite of heritage professionals from consultant archaeologists, conservation engineers and professional historians, to archivists, conservation workers and other heritage craft traders and service people, all of whom make up the heritage sector of County Cork. This strategy will speak to all with an interest in the County’s heritage, whether as a heritage professional, a local heritage group or any individual who would simply like to know more about their local heritage and get involved.

Launching the initial public consultation phase, Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, said, “The County of Cork is rich in heritage, and this identity lies at the very heart of our communities. The Cork County Heritage Strategy aims to give heritage a strong foundation and a clear place of pride at local, regional, and national levels. Through this strategy, we seek to identify the key elements that define the unique heritage of County Cork. More importantly, it will guide us all in understanding what we can do, individually and collectively, to protect, promote, and engage with our shared heritage. As Mayor of the County of Cork, I encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the undertaking.”

The initial stage in the development of the Strategy consists of a short questionnaire and the sending in of submissions. The information gathered during this pre-draft consultation process will be of immense value for the formulation of the Draft Cork County Heritage Strategy and the identification of key aspects that should be prioritised over the coming years. In 2026, there will also be a number of public consultation meetings with dates and locations to be provided.

Speaking of this initial phase in the development of a Heritage Strategy for County Cork, Chief Executive of Cork County Council Moira Murrell, said, “Cork County Council has great meas for the heritage of County Cork, and the undertaking of a Cork County Heritage Strategy is an exciting endeavour. With the initial consultation phase now underway, and the high levels of interest that will undoubtedly be seen, there is confidence that the Cork County Heritage Strategy will reflect the unique place of heritage in County Cork and the views and aspirations of the people that call it home.”

The survey questionnaire and the inviting of written or typed submissions, remains open up until Friday 26th June 2026.

The survey is available on the Heritage and Conservation section of corkcoco.ie or can be requested by email to corkheritage@corkcoco.ie. Written submissions can be made by sending same via email to corkheritage@corkcoco.ie or by post to: Cork County Council, Heritage Office, Re: Heritage Strategy, Floor 3, County Hall, Carrigrohane Road, Cork, T12R2NC.