NORTH COUNTY CORK: 74 new hospital beds for Mallow Hospital

31 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Two new healthcare facilities in Cork have expanded, resulting in a significant additional 74 hospital beds, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Cork North Central TD and Vice-Chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Health, Colm Burke said that 24 additional beds in Mallow General Hospital has increased capacity of the hospital by almost a quarter.

Deputy Burke explained: “The 4-storey building in Mallow had already 48 single occupancy in-patient rooms which opened over three years ago. With these latest additional beds, the total number of bed capacity between the old hospital and the new unit is now 95.

“I’m very pleased that the additional staff have also been recruited, bringing the total number of staff from 352 in 2024 to up to 456 by the end of 2026.

“New out-patient facilities are also being developed on the ground floor of the building, and these are expected to be completed by Q2 of 2027.

“These are really important developments for the area and provides the necessary in-patient facilities that are required for the North Cork Region.”

Separately, a 50 bed Mercy Regional Rehabilitation Unit (MRRU) has opened in Tower in Blarney, which is being opened on a phased basis, and when fully operational will provide in-patient rehabilitation for 30 geriatric patients.

The remaining 20 beds will be for new rehabilitation service to neurosurgical patients of Cork University Hospital for patients with newly acquired complex disability after neurological injury.

“These units represent significant progress in delivering healthcare for patients requiring specialised care in Cork, while offering greater employment opportunities for our highly valued medical workers in the region,” Deputy Burke concluded.