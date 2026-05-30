Cork Dance venue ‘Firkin Crane’ needs public support

30 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Registered charity ‘Dance Cork Firkin Crane’ Calls for Public Support to Sustain Cork’s Home for Dance

Dance Cork Firkin Crane (The Firkin Crane Building, John Redmond Street, Shandon, Cork City, T23 Y584) is calling on the public to support the future of dance in Cork, as it launches a renewed drive for sign-ups to its Friends of Firkin Crane membership scheme.

The appeal comes as part of continued investment in the organisation and its historic Shandon home, as it looks ahead to an ambitious new phase of artistic and organisational development. With annual memberships starting from €50, the scheme invites audiences, artists and supporters to play a direct role in sustaining one of Ireland’s most important cultural institutions.

Housed in the iconic Firkin Crane building, a protected structure dating from 1855, the organisation is Ireland’s first dedicated dance house and a year-round centre for performance, creation and training. From its 235-seat theatre to its four professional studios and artist residencies, it supports dance artists at every stage of their careers while presenting work for audiences in Cork and beyond.

While recent investment has strengthened the building and secured its ongoing use, Dance Cork Firkin Crane continues to face the realities of maintaining a historic structure alongside delivering a national programme of work. The Friends scheme is now central to ensuring that this work can continue and grow.

Commenting, Executive Artistic Director Laurie Uprichard said, “The Firkin Crane has always been sustained through a combination of public support, artistic ambition and community belief. As we look to the future, becoming a Friend is one of the most meaningful ways people can be part of that story. It’s about more than support – it’s about connection, ownership and ensuring that dance continues to thrive in Cork.”

Internationally acclaimed Irish choreographer Luke Murphy welcomed the initiative, saying, “Dance Cork Firkin Crane has been foundational for so many artists. It’s a place that nurtures work, supports risk-taking and connects artists with audiences. Supporting it through initiatives like this is vital to ensuring that continues.”

Jean Butler also highlighted the importance of public backing. “It’s such an iconic building and an extraordinary resource for dance artists. The opportunity for the public to support it directly through the Friends scheme is incredibly important.”

Friends of Firkin Crane can access a range of benefits, including ticket discounts, invitations to special events and opportunities to engage more closely with the organisation’s artistic programme. Membership tiers are designed to be accessible, with options for general supporters as well as a dedicated Artist Friend tier offering practical support such as reduced studio hire rates.

As Dance Cork Firkin Crane looks to the years ahead, the organisation is positioning the Friends scheme as a vital part of its sustainability, inviting those who value culture, heritage and live performance to play a role in shaping its future.

For more information about becoming a Friend of Dance Cork Firkin Crane, visit dancecorkfirkincrane.ie or contact Box Office Manager Andrea at andrea@firkincrane.ie / 021 4507487.

About Firkin Crane

The Firkin Crane’s history is rich. After lying dormant following the closure of the Butter Market, the building was secured in 1979 as a future home for dance. Though destroyed by fire during renovation works in 1980, it was rebuilt through a public trust chaired by former Taoiseach Jack Lynch and officially reopened in 1992.

Membership

Dance Cork Firkin Crane Friends membership tiers include:

ALLY (€100),

ADVOCATE (€250),

AMBASSADOR (€500)

or ARTIST FRIEND (€50)

(this level is suitable for both full and part-time professional artists)

ALLY benefits:

– 10% discount on tickets

– Inclusion in Friend newsletters for exclusive updates

– One complimentary glass of wine or beverage during each season

ADVOCATE benefits:

– 20% discount on tickets

– Inclusion in Friend newsletters

– Two complimentary glasses of wine per season

– Acknowledgement on website and programmes

– Two complimentary tickets annually to a Dance Cork Presents performance

AMBASSADOR benefits:

– 30% discount on tickets

– Inclusion in Friend newsletters

– Two complimentary glasses of wine per season

– Acknowledgement on website and programmes

– Four complimentary tickets annually to a Dance Cork Presents performance

ARTIST FRIEND benefits:

– 20% discount on tickets

– Inclusion in Friend newsletters

– Discounted studio hire rate of €5 per hour (max 40 hours per annum)