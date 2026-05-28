France, England, Spain or Brazil: Who Has the Strongest 26-Man Squad?

28 May 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment / Soccer

A World Cup squad can look perfect in May and fragile by July. One injury, one bad tactical choice or one exhausted midfielder can change the whole picture. Still, before every major tournament, the same question appears: who has the strongest group on paper? Ahead of World Cup 2026, that debate feels sharper than usual. France, England, Spain and Brazil all have strong claims, and the argument will interest everyone from regular football supporters to analysts looking at form, depth, markets and LaLiga betting. But the best 26-man squad is not always the one with the biggest names. It is usually the one with the fewest holes.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams, with 12 groups of four, 104 matches and an extra knockout round. FIFA says the tournament will run from 11 June to 19 July across Canada, Mexico and the United States. That makes depth more important than in the old 32-team format. A side hoping to win the trophy will have to manage more football, more travel and one more elimination match.

That is why the full squad matters. A great starting XI is still useful, of course. But in 2026, the bench may decide matches almost as often as the stars do. Managers will need to rotate, protect players on yellow cards, deal with injuries and use substitutes without losing the shape of the team.

This is also why the comparison between France, England, Spain and Brazil is not simple. Each country has a different argument. France have the deepest pool. England have attacking options everywhere. Spain have the clearest structure. Brazil have the highest ceiling when their forwards click.

So the real question is not simply “who has the most talent?” It is this: which squad is best built to survive a long, awkward, unpredictable World Cup?

Why the 26-Man Squad Matters More in 2026

The bigger format changes the job of a national team coach. In a shorter tournament, a manager can lean heavily on a trusted core and hope the main players stay fit. In 2026, that approach looks riskier.

The group stage still matters, but it will not be the only early danger. The new Round of 32 adds another match where a favourite can be pulled into extra time, penalties or a chaotic night against an opponent with nothing to lose. Squad depth is no longer a luxury. It is protection.

Five substitutions also make the second half more tactical. A team with real quality on the bench can change the speed of the match after 60 minutes. A team with a thin squad may start well and then fade when the tournament becomes heavy.

That is where France and England look especially strong. But Spain and Brazil have different strengths that can make squad size feel less important if the system works.

How to Compare the Four Squads

A strong World Cup squad needs balance in five areas.

First, the goalkeeper must be reliable under pressure. That does not only mean saves. It also means command, distribution and calm when a knockout match slows down.

Second, the defence must have pace and depth. Full-backs are especially important because modern tournament football often turns on wide duels and transition moments.

Third, midfield decides whether a team controls games or simply survives them. The best squads need ball-winners, passers, runners and players who understand when to slow the game.

Fourth, attack is about variety. A team needs more than one kind of forward: runners, creators, finishers and players who can break a low block.

Finally, the bench matters. Not the names on the bench, but what they actually offer. Can they change a game? Can they protect a lead? Can they replace a starter without the team looking weaker?

France: The Deepest Squad on Paper

France are probably the strongest answer if the question is about the full 26-man group.

Their biggest advantage is depth across the pitch. They have pace, power, tournament experience and enough elite players to absorb problems that would damage most teams. If one attacker is injured, another high-level option is usually available. If a midfielder needs rest, France can still field players used to big club matches.

They also have different ways to win. France can attack quickly, defend deeper, press in spells or rely on individual quality when the game becomes tight. That flexibility is useful in a tournament where opponents will vary widely in style.

The concern is not talent. It is balance. France sometimes have so many options that the challenge becomes choosing the right structure. Who controls the midfield? How many attacking players can start without leaving space behind? Which full-backs make the team safest?

Even with those questions, France look like the most complete squad on paper. They may not have the cleanest first XI, but across 26 players, they are hard to match.

England: The Best Attacking Pool?

England’s case is built on attacking depth. Few nations can match their range of forwards, wide players and attacking midfielders. They have players who can run behind, play between the lines, create chances, finish moves and change a game from the bench.

England are in Group L with Croatia, Ghana and Panama, with their opener against Croatia scheduled for 17 June in Dallas. That is not a soft start, but it is a group they should expect to control if the squad balance is right.

The question is whether England can fit the pieces together. Having several elite attackers is not the same as having a coherent team. Somebody has to control midfield. Somebody has to protect the back line. Somebody has to make the team compact when the match turns ugly.

That has often been England’s issue at major tournaments. The names look impressive, but the last step requires calm decisions, not just talent.

If England find the right shape, they could have the most dangerous squad in the tournament. If they do not, they may again become a team where the bench looks better than the balance.

Spain: The Clearest Footballing Identity

Spain’s squad is not built around the same kind of physical depth as France or the same attacking volume as England. Their strength is control.

Spain can slow matches down, keep the ball and force opponents to defend for long periods. In a longer tournament, that matters. Control can save energy. It can reduce chaos. It can stop underdogs from turning games into emotional, end-to-end battles.

Their midfield is the central argument. Spain usually produce players who are comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, moving it quickly and keeping the team connected. That gives them the clearest identity of the four.

The weakness is also familiar. Control must become goals. If Spain dominate possession but cannot break a low block, they can drift into dangerous territory. One counterattack can undo an hour of neat football.

Still, Spain may be the most tactically reliable squad. They may not have the loudest 26 names, but they know what they want to be.

Brazil: The Highest Ceiling

Brazil are different from the other three because their argument begins with ceiling. If their attackers are sharp, they can make any opponent look ordinary.

The individual talent is obvious. Brazil can produce moments that do not need perfect structure: a winger beating two defenders, a forward creating space from nothing, a goal that changes the emotional temperature of a knockout match.

Their opening group game against Morocco will be a useful early test, because Morocco’s 2022 semi-final run proved they can frustrate elite teams. Brazil will need more than flair to manage that kind of opponent.

The issue is balance. Brazil must protect the midfield, defend transitions and show they can win ugly. The best Brazil teams have never been only about attack. They had structure behind the magic.

If Brazil get that part right, they may have the highest ceiling of the four. But ceiling is not the same as completeness. France and England look deeper. Spain look more controlled. Brazil look the most explosive.

Head-to-Head Comparison

Area Edge Why Goalkeeper depth France / Brazil Both can offer high-level options, depending on final selection and form Centre-backs France Pace, power and depth give them the strongest case Full-backs England / France Both have different profiles and strong rotation options Midfield control Spain The clearest structure and best rhythm management Midfield power France / England Athleticism and intensity stand out Wide attack Brazil / England Best one-v-one threat and depth Central striker options England / France More reliable variation in profile Bench impact France / England Strongest ability to change games late Tactical identity Spain Most defined style Highest ceiling Brazil Individual match-winners everywhere

This table shows why the answer depends on the criteria. If the question is depth, France lead. If it is attacking variety, England have a strong case. If it is control, Spain stand out. If it is raw match-winning talent, Brazil may be the most frightening.

The Weakness That Could Hurt Each Team

France’s danger is selection balance. A deep squad can still look awkward if the midfield and attack do not connect properly.

England’s weakness is also balance, but in a different way. Their attacking options are so strong that the temptation may be to fit in too many creative players and leave the team stretched.

Spain’s concern is finishing. They can control the ball, but they must have enough cutting edge to turn dominance into goals.

Brazil’s issue is defensive control. If they become too open, better-organised teams will wait for the gaps.

Ranking the Four Squads

Rank Nation Verdict 1 France The most complete 26-man group for depth, power and experience 2 England The best attacking pool, but the balance must be right 3 Spain The clearest structure and strongest midfield control 4 Brazil The highest ceiling, but more questions about balance

This ranking is not a prediction of who will win the World Cup. Brazil could beat anyone. Spain could control the tournament. England could finally turn depth into a trophy. But if the question is the strongest 26-man squad on paper, France still look like the safest answer.

Final Verdict

France have the most complete squad. England are close because of their depth and attacking options. Spain may have the clearest plan. Brazil may have the most explosive talent.

But 2026 will test more than names. It will test recovery, rotation, discipline and decision-making. The best squad on paper will only matter if the manager turns those 26 players into the right team at the right moments.