The Real Cost of Pod Machines: What Cork Businesses Are Overpaying for Office Coffee

28 May 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Office coffee can feel like a small expense. A few pods here, a few boxes there. One machine in the kitchen. Another in the meeting room. It all seems harmless enough.

Then the monthly spend creeps up.

For many Cork businesses, capsule machines were brought in because they seemed simple. They are easy to buy, easy to set up, and familiar to most people. At first glance, they look like a neat answer for staff coffee. But once an office grows, visitor numbers increase, or staff start using the machine throughout the day, the real cost becomes harder to ignore.

The issue is not just the price of the pods. It is the waste, the ordering, the limited output, the staff time, and the fact that a system made for occasional use often ends up trying to serve a much busier environment.

Pods Can Cost More Than Businesses Realise

The main problem with pod coffee is the cost per cup. A box of pods may not look expensive on its own, but offices do not use one or two pods a day. A team of twenty people may go through dozens, especially if staff make a coffee in the morning, another after lunch, and a third during a long afternoon.

That cost builds quietly. It often sits across office supplies, petty cash, or general kitchen spending, so it may not be reviewed in the same way as larger business costs.

A commercial bean to cup coffee machine works differently. Instead of buying one pod for every drink, it grinds fresh beans for each cup. For offices with regular daily coffee use, that can make the cost easier to control. It also gives staff fresh coffee without the constant need to manage stacks of single serve capsules.

The Waste Adds Up Quickly

Each coffee leaves something behind. At home, a few used capsules in the bin may barely register. In an office, especially one where people are making drinks all morning, the pile grows quickly.

Recycling sounds simple on paper, but it is rarely that neat in a shared kitchen. Used capsules can end up beside the sink, mixed in with general waste, or left for someone else to sort out later.

This matters for companies trying to reduce waste or improve their day to day environmental habits. Coffee is a small habit, which is exactly why the waste can be missed. Once a business starts paying attention to how many capsules are being used each week, the numbers can be hard to ignore.

Not Always Built for Office Demand

Pods make sense in the right setting. In a home kitchen, or a very quiet office, they can be perfectly convenient. A busy workplace is different.

There may be a queue at 9am. Clients may arrive for a meeting. After lunch, the same thing can happen again. One person is waiting for coffee, someone else is filling the kettle, and the next meeting is due to start in ten minutes. A one cup system soon feels slow.

For a small team, that may never become a problem. For busier offices, it can become awkward. Staff wait. Pods run out. Used capsules pile up beside the bin. Someone has to order more.

A proper office coffee system should match the pace of the business, not slow it down.

Choice Can Be More Limited Than It Looks

Pod ranges often look wide at first. There are different strengths, flavours, decaf choices, and milk drink options. In practice, offices usually end up with a few repeat orders: one strong coffee, one medium coffee, maybe a decaf, and perhaps a hot chocolate option if people ask for it.

The trouble is that quality can vary, and milk based drinks from capsule systems rarely feel like the kind of coffee people would choose from a good café. In a city like Cork, where staff and clients are used to a strong coffee culture, that can make office coffee feel like a compromise.

Bean to cup machines offer a different experience. With the right machine, staff can get freshly ground coffee and a better mix of drinks, from a simple americano to milk based options such as lattes, cappuccinos and flat whites.

The Hidden Admin Is Easy to Miss

Someone has to check stock. Someone has to order pods. Deliveries need to be put away. The kitchen needs topping up. Used capsules need clearing. And when the favourite option runs out, someone usually hears about it.

It is all small stuff, but small stuff has a way of eating into the day.

In plenty of offices, the job lands with admin staff, reception teams, office managers, or simply the person who spots the empty box first. It works, until it becomes another regular annoyance.

A better approach should be easier to manage. Supplies should be planned. The machine should suit the number of people using it. Help should be clear if anything goes wrong.

Visitors Notice the Difference

In Cork, plenty of businesses have clients, suppliers, interview candidates or visiting teams coming through the door each week. A good cup of coffee will not win a contract on its own, but it does help the place feel more welcoming.

A pod coffee may be acceptable. A fresh bean to cup coffee feels like more of an effort has been made.

That does not mean every workplace needs a café style setup. Most do not. But the coffee should feel professional, especially in client facing offices, showrooms, clinics, hotels, car dealerships and shared workspaces.

It is a small touch, but people notice those things.

Why Cork Businesses Are Reviewing Their Coffee Spend

Costs are under pressure for many businesses. Office supplies, energy, wages, rates, insurance and everyday overheads all need closer attention. Coffee may not be the largest line on the budget, but it is one of the easiest to review.

The question is simple. Is the business getting good value from its current arrangement?

For some very small offices, pods may still be fine. There is no need to overcomplicate things if only a few cups are made each day.

But for growing teams, busy reception areas, hybrid offices with peak days, and workplaces that serve clients, the numbers can change. A pod machine that once felt cheap can become expensive and inconvenient.

What to Consider Instead

Before replacing a pod machine, businesses should look at how coffee is actually used during the working week. A few practical questions can make the decision clearer:

How many cups are made on a typical working day?

Are there busy times where people have to wait?

How much is spent on pods each month?

Who manages stock and reordering?

Are clients or visitors regularly offered coffee?

Is waste from used pods becoming a problem?

Would staff value fresher coffee and more drink options?

These answers can show whether the current setup is still suitable or whether a commercial machine would make more sense.

A Better Fit for Cork Workplaces

For Cork businesses ready to move away from pod machines, working with a workplace coffee supplier can make the change much easier. Cuco Coffee offers commercial coffee machine options for companies across Ireland, with solutions available for offices and commercial settings in Cork.

Its machines are designed for workplace use, with bean to cup options, coffee blends, weekly servicing and technical support available.

For companies that have outgrown pods, the aim is simple: better coffee, less daily hassle, and a machine that suits how the business actually runs.

That may mean a compact model for a small office. It may mean a higher capacity option for a larger team. The best fit depends on how many people use it, how often it is used, where it will sit, and whether the coffee is mainly for staff, visitors, or both.

Time to Look Beyond the Pod Machine

Pod machines can be useful in the right setting. They are simple, familiar and easy to start with.

But for many Cork businesses, they are no longer the best value. The cost per cup can be high. The waste can become hard to ignore. The admin can be annoying. And the coffee itself may not match what staff and visitors now expect.

A better office coffee setup does not need to be complicated. It just needs to fit the business.

Once the true cost of pod coffee is clear, switching to a proper workplace coffee machine can feel less like an upgrade and more like common sense.