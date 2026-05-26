What to Check Before You Buy a Used Car in Cork

26 May 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

A used car in good nick can sit on a forecourt next to one with a clocked mileage and an unsettled finance agreement, and from the driver’s seat they look identical. The paperwork looks fine, the bodywork looks straight, and the parts that cost money tend to stay quiet until you have already paid.

Anyone buying privately in Cork, or driving up to a dealer in another county, starts at a disadvantage; the seller has lived with the car for years and you have known it for twenty minutes. Closing that gap before money changes hands is where a proper car check earns its keep, because it pulls records the seller has no reason to volunteer.

Mileage is usually the first thing to go sideways. A car shown at 90,000km that has actually done 150,000 is worth a good deal less and a good deal closer to its expensive years, and clocking still turns up often enough in Ireland that the dial on its own proves nothing. The reading on the dash is a claim, not a record.

Finance is the one that catches people out quietly. A car bought on PCP or hire purchase that was never cleared still belongs partly to the lender, not the person selling it; that arrangement does not show up in the bodywork or the service book, and the buyer only learns about it when the finance company comes looking. Knowing where you stand legally matters here as much as it does with any large commitment, the same way renters benefit from understanding their rights and responsibilities before they sign. A finance check tells you whether an agreement is still live before you part with anything.

Write-off history is less hidden but more often shrugged off. Plenty of repaired write-offs are sold on honestly; the trouble is the ones tidied up and priced as though the crash never happened, and the category a car carries decides both whether the asking price is fair and whether your insurer will touch it.

Imports are where the records thin out. A large share of used cars here arrived from the UK or Northern Ireland, and their past sits in British databases that an Irish-only search never reaches; the CSO logged more than 60,000 used imports licensed in a single recent year, so this is not an edge case you can safely ignore. On paper a private sale between two reasonable people is simple. The friction shows up afterward, when a salvage marker or an open loan surfaces that the seller either forgot or decided not to raise, and by then the car is sitting in your driveway.

A few habits cover most of it. Match the registration against the make, model and engine on the documents; confirm the NCT is current rather than taking the disc at face value. The Road Safety Authority sets out what a valid NCT actually covers, which is worth a look if the certificate means little to you. Then run the history before you transfer a cent. The cars that cause trouble rarely look like trouble on the forecourt. The buyers who walk away from them are usually the ones who already knew what they were looking at.