25 May 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

Elevate Credit Union and Synergy Credit Union have merged. This strategic merger was described as a collaborative and forward-looking initiative intended to strengthen both credit unions and enhance the range of services available to members.

The collaborative initiative was passed at a recent Special General Meeting and approved by the Central Bank on May 8th.

Elevate Credit Union now has locations in Douglas, Grange, Glanmire, Passage West, Fermoy, Watergrasshill and Lower Glanmire Road. Together, the combined credit union will serve a population of 141,706 people, creating a stronger credit union with increased capacity to invest in services, technology and lending across the communities it serves.

Members will benefit from an enhanced range of products and services, including Elevate’s strong mortgage offering alongside Synergy’s established agri and business lending expertise. There will also be continued investment in modern digital services that will improve access, convenience and efficiency for all members.

The strategic merger reflects the shared vision of both credit unions in responding proactively to the evolving needs of members and the changing financial environment. Operating under the Elevate Credit Union brand, there will be a strong local branch presence and the member-owned, community-focused values at the core of both credit unions will be maintained.

Roy McKnight, CEO of Elevate Credit Union, said: “This strategic merger represents a positive and progressive step for both credit unions and for all our members. By coming

together, we can invest more strongly in technology, broaden our lending capability and continue to deliver modern, competitive services while remaining firmly rooted in our local communities. We look forward to working together as one credit union as we build

for the future.”

++ENDS++

Image 1 attached: Elevate Credit Union and Synergy Credit Union have merged. Operating under the Elevate Credit Union brand, the strategic merger will enhance services and expand lending capability to meet evolving member needs. Elevate Credit Union now has locations in Douglas, Grange, Glanmire, Passage West, Fermoy, Watergrasshill and Lower Glanmire Road. Pictured in Fermoy are Roy McKnight, CEO Elevate Credit Union; Con Lawlor, board member of Elevate Credit Union; Gerry McDonogh, Chairperson of the Board of Elevate Credit Union. Photo: Brian Lougheed

Image 2 attached: Elevate Credit Union and Synergy Credit Union have merged. Operating under the Elevate Credit Union brand, the strategic merger will enhance services and expand lending capability to meet evolving member needs. Elevate Credit Union now has locations in Douglas, Grange, Glanmire, Passage West, Fermoy, Watergrasshill and Lower Glanmire Road.

Pictured in fermoy are BACK ROW L-R Gerry McDonogh, Con Lawlor, Michael Hourihan, Joe Tobin, Roy McKnight, Gary Hanrahan, Trevor Shine. FRONT ROW L-R Grace O’Neill, Amanda Richards, Anisa McCarthy. Photo: Brian Lougheed