Hidden Hearing brings free hearing checks to Mallow Home & Garden Festival

22 May 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

Visitors to the Mallow Home & Garden Festival 2026 will have the opportunity to receive a free hearing health check with Hidden Hearing throughout the three-day event at Cork Racecourse, Mallow.

Taking place from Friday, May 22nd to Sunday, May 24th, the festival is one of Munster’s largest lifestyle events, featuring more than 300 exhibitors, stunning show gardens, home improvement experts, artisan food producers, family entertainment, and live cooking demonstrations.

Hidden Hearing will be located at Stand J3 in the Dome, offering complimentary hearing screenings designed to support early detection and long-term hearing wellbeing.

The free hearing health check includes:

A video otoscope examination to look inside the ear

A wax check to identify any build-up that may affect hearing

Results will be explained clearly and confidentially by Hidden Hearing’s experts, with practical advice provided where follow-up care may be beneficial. If you need earwax removed, Hidden Hearing are offering free earwax removal (normally €70), at their clinics nationwide throughout May and June.

Dolores Madden, Marketing Director at Hidden Hearing explains: “Hearing health is often overlooked despite its important role in communication, concentration, and overall quality of life. Hidden Hearing is encouraging people, particularly those aged over 50, to treat hearing health with the same importance as other routine health checks and consider annual hearing screenings. The Mallow Home & Garden Festival offers the perfect opportunity to avail of a simple and quick check up.”

No appointment is necessary, and checks will be available throughout the festival opening hours from 11am to 6pm daily.

The Mallow Home & Garden Festival also offers free parking and a complimentary shuttle bus service from Mallow train station.

For more information on services available from Hidden Hearing visit www.hiddenhearing.ie.