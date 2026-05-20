Corpus Christi 100 years

20 May 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Diocese of Cork and Ross has launched a series of events to honour centenary anniversary of one of the city’s longest-running traditions

This year marks the 100th year since the first Eucharistic Procession took place through the streets of Cork City – one of the longest-running traditions in the city.

The Diocese of Cork and Ross officially launched the centenary celebrations last night at the Visitors Centre in the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Saint Anne – the North Cathedral – where Cllr John Sheehan, Deputising for the Lord Mayor of Cork City; Bishop Fintan Gavin, Bishop of Cork and Ross; and Sheila Kelleher, Coordinator for Youth Ministry, addressed the attendees.

The historic tradition emerged in the years after the War of Independence and the Civil War in a bid to heal division.

A significant programme of events has been announced in preparation for the 2026 Procession:

Relics of the first millennial saint, Saint Carlo Acutis are coming to the Diocese of Cork and Ross

A two-week diocesan mission, led by young people from the Diocese of Cork and Ross, who will be joined by a Canadian mission team from Catholic Christian Outreach.

There will be 100 hours of Adoration – an hour for each year.

A nine-day novena of prayer has been written specially for the occasion and will take place in advance of the Procession

The celebrations coincide with the marathon in the city – there will be a special blessing for the runners.

The state exams will begin during the events – another special blessing will take place

Speaking at the launch, Bishop Fintan Gavin said; “This year marks a unique and historic milestone in the life of our diocese and our city. This is a once-in-a-lifetime moment—the 100th anniversary of the Eucharistic Procession in Cork. The events taking place in advance of it — the mission, the visit of the relics of Carlo Acutis, the 100 Hours of Adoration, the Novena — all lead us to this one moment. A moment when we will walk together with Jesus in the Eucharist, with one another, as one people of faith. This is an invitation to people of all ages, from parishes throughout the diocese and from our many other faith communities, to join us by walking and participating in this historic event. Many of us have never lived through a time of such global disunity with multiple wars affecting the whole world. In that context, the call to walk together behind Christ in the Eucharist, praying for unity and peace, has never been more necessary.”

The Centenary Eucharistic Procession will commence at 3 p.m. on June 7th from the Cathedral of Saint Mary and Saint Anne and will be led by the Butter Exchange Band who have led the Procession since 1926 with combined parish choirs from across the Diocese.

More information on the 2026 Eucharistic Procession can be found, here: https://corkandross.org/