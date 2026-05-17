Cork exhibitors get ready to Bloom!

17 May 2026

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

With a host of new features, expert talks and immersive experiences taking place, Bord Bia Bloom’s landmark 20th year promises five unforgettable days in the Phoenix Park, Dublin. 13 exhibitors and two chefs from Cork are set to participate in this year’s event.

Gardening galore!

The festival expects to welcome over 100,000 visitors over its five days, which will play host to 20 spectacular new Show Gardens at the centre of the experience. Green-fingered attendees can also enjoy the perfectly formed petite Postcard Gardens supported by Tirlán CountryLife. The Nursery Village will welcome leading plant experts; and attendees can also enjoy live demonstrations and interactive workshops including floral crown making in the Botanical Hub, and exhibitions of Botanical and Floral Art and AOIFA’s (Association of Irish Floral Artists) Floral Art Competition.

Bord Bia Bloom Celebrates 20 Years with Exciting Festival Line-Up!

Thursday May 28th – Monday June 1st, Phoenix Park, Dublin

@bordbiabloom #BordBiaBloom

Food Glorious Food

The Dunnes Stores Quality Kitchen Stage will play host to some of Ireland’s top chefs and cooks. Among those showcasing the best of Irish, seasonal produce in 25 live cookery demonstrations will be Ballymaloe Cookery School’s Rory O’Connell, while Cork-based chef Trisha Lewis will return at the helm of the Seafood Kitchen, sharing tasty seafood recipes for all to enjoy, and will be joined by a local special guest (to be revealed!). There is much to enjoy at this year’s festival, with three indoor restaurants and three outdoor catering areas serving Bord Bia Quality Assured produce, along with the Food Village which features +100 of Ireland’s best artisanal food and drink producers. From Cork, Ballyvourney’s Folláin will be exhibiting and launching a brand-new addition to its popular Spoonfuls range. The county will also be represented by Cork City’s Nik’s Tea, SAGE by Kevin Ahern, Ballineen’s Wildberry Bakery, Little Island’s Ballymaloe Foods, and Mama Bear Foods, Irish Yoghurt’s Clonakilty and Mayfield’s Velo Coffee Roasters. In the Bloom Inn, Cork City’s Rebel City Distillery will be serving its artisanal craft spirits, while west Cork is represented by West Cork Irish Whiskey, Five Farms Irish Cream, Kinsale Mead Co. and Clonakilty Distillery.

‘A Taste of Bloom, curated by Neven Maguire’ is returning to this year’s festival in the flagship Garden View Restaurant, featuring a three-course menu showcasing some of the finest ingredients from quality Irish producers. The ‘Taste of Bloom’ package is available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Speaking about the announcement, Laura Douglas, Head of Bloom and Brand Partnerships, Bord Bia said “Bord Bia Bloom provides attendees with countless opportunities to grow, taste and learn, and to mark its 20th year, we have a brilliant programme planned. With 20 spectacular Show Gardens, a new wellness area, and experiences that celebrate gardening, quality food and drink and sustainable living, there is something to suit everyone.

“For younger visitors, there’s plenty to enjoy too, with a range of fun, educational and interactive workshops at the Budding Bloomers area, and the RTÉ Stage will provide entertainment throughout the festival, featuring a variety of its most-loved programming and live musical performances to keep attendees of all ages a-buzz!

Tickets

Bord Bia Bloom will take place in the Phoenix Park, Dublin from Thursday, May 28th to Monday, June 1st from 9am-6pm each day. Head to bordbiabloom.com to book your tickets and start planning your visit.

Tickets are priced at €35 per adult, €30 for concessions (plus booking fee). Up to two children aged 16 and under can enter for free with every adult ticket (additional child tickets €5 (plus booking fee)) making Bloom a great day out for all the family.