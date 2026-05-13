Cork Indoor Sports Awards take place at the Metropole Hotel on May 15th

13 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Metropole Hotel is the sponsor for this year’s event, taking place on May 15th

Excitement is building ahead of the Cork Indoor Sports Awards 2026, which will be held at the Metropole Hotel on May 15th.

Now in its 63rd year, the awards recognise the achievements of many of Cork’s most inspirational athletes and were established to honour those involved in the participation and promotion of indoor sports.

The Metropole Hotel has once again been confirmed as the official sponsor for the awards. The indoor sports recognised this year include basketball, bowls, boxing, darts, gymnastics, handball, judo, karate, men’s rings, women’s rings, Special Olympics, and taekwondo.

Louise McNamara, General Manager of the Metropole Hotel said: “The duration of the partnership between the Metropole Hotel and the Cork Indoor Sports Awards is a great example of the importance of businesses supporting local organisations. Sporting events and activities bring people together, foster healthy competition and promote physical and mental well-being. We recognise the countless hours of training, the sacrifices made and the unwavering passion that fuels the success of all the athletes and their coaches. We look forward to welcoming the athletes and their coaches to the Metropole Hotel for the awards in May.”

Tim Harte, Chairman of the Cork Indoor Sports Awards said; “The Cork Indoor Sports Awards is a wonderful opportunity to have athletes recognised in their chosen field and I would like to wish the best of luck to all the athletes ahead of the awards event. I’d also like to thank the Metropole Hotel for being our sponsor once again this year. In fact, our very first Indoor Sports Awards was held in the Metropole Hotel, 63 years ago.”