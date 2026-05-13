AIB Glanmire moves from Bridge House to Crestfield Centre

13 May 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

With Glanmire continuing to expand and new housing developments planned, the relocation represents a significant investment by AIB in the local area, ensuring the branch remains accessible, visible and central to the community it serves including Glanmire, Little Island and the East Cork area.

AIB Glanmire has moved from Bridge House, Glanmire, sometimes referred to as East Cliff Road, Riverstown, Glanmire to a new location at Crestfield Centre, Glanmire, T45 DH05.

In a letter to account holders of the branch late last year John Corbett Branch Manager AIB signalled the move, describing the new location as “bright modern, accessible, and sustainable consumer space”.

The new AIB branch location is in the retail heart of Glanmire. Hazelwood Centre is to the West, while Ryan’s SuperValu is to the South. There is a Post Office, and Credit Union, and a Pharmacy and Dental Practice closeby, with plenty of free parking, that being a key demand from customers many of whom found the old location scenic, but hard to access by car and even by bus.

At the opening, the Chairperson of Glanmire Chamber Andrew Walker said

“This move is a simple but important development for the area. Better access, easier parking and a more convenient location for customers, who are already coming to the centre as part of their day. For local businesses, those small practical details matter. They save time, reduce friction and make it easier to get on with running the business. From the Chamber’s perspective, we welcome investment that strengthens the local business environment. A strong banking presence plays an important role in supporting growth and confidence across the community”. Congratulations to the AIB team on the opening of your new “home” here in the heart of Glanmire.

Meanwhile, Noreen Walsh, Regional Retail Director, Cork Region, AIB, said:

“We in AIB are incredibly proud of our long history in Glanmire and of the strong relationships built with local families, businesses, schools, clubs and charities over the past 36 years. This relocation brings us right into the heart of the community at a time of growth in Glanmire. While the building is new and modern, our commitment to personal service and to supporting the community remains exactly the same. John Corbett and his team will continue to welcome all our customers in this state-of-the-art branch.” “Last year AIB invested €40 million in a range of upgrades to branches and ATMs. At the end of January this year, we also announced a further investment of €26 million in our branches and EBS offices over the next two years, demonstrating our deep commitment to customer focused innovation and supporting communities across Ireland.”

The new premises offers a bright, welcoming environment and a full range of banking services, including access to dedicated Mortgage Advisors and Qualified Financial Advisors. Customers will also benefit from in-branch support for digital banking, alongside the face-to-face service that remains at the heart of the branch experience.