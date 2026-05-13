A Fixed LUAS bridge would block future cruise ship and tall ship visits to Cork City centre – warns Captain

13 May 2026

By Valerie Ryan

valerie@TheCork.ie

The Cork-based Ambassador of Cruise Europe has warned that Cork’s quays will be “permanently blocked” by a fixed LUAS bridge across the River Lee.

Captain Michael McCarthy – who previously served as Commercial Manager of the Port of Cork – says alternative options exist for the new light rail network without removing access to vessels docking in the city centre.

A public briefing is due to take place at the Metropole Hotel in Cork today.

Captain McCarthy said; “Like everyone I am in favour of a light rail for Cork. However, while our forefathers had the solution 200 years ago, the current planners seem to want to ignore their experience of growing a city around the port. Under the current proposal, ships will never again be seen in our Maritime City, no foreign naval vessels, no cruise vessels, tall ships, no ferries or water taxis, visiting yachts and power boats.”

The current design would mean that anything other than small rowing boats, kayaks and punts would be unable to get under the proposed bridge to berth on Horgan Quay, Penrose Quay, North and South Custom House Quay including the Pontoons, Albert Quay and South Jetties and the Swinging Basin.

This would also prevent small cruise ships from docking in the heart of the city, cutting revenue streams for local businesses.

Captain McCarthy added, “The fixed Luas bridge will sterilise our Maritime Culture in Cork forever. I, along with other river users, will ask the design team to revisit the preferred route across current bridges to protect our safe harbour for ships and avoid a mistake that future generations will rue.”