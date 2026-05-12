Cork Harbour Festival Returns: Celebrating Maritime Culture, Heritage & Family Fun

12 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

30 May – 8 June 2026

Cork Harbour Festival returns from 30 May to 8 June 2026, bringing ten days of vibrant maritime celebration to Cork City and the wider harbour. As Ireland’s largest festival of its kind, the much-loved event will feature over 100 events delivered in partnership with more than 60 organisations, offering something for everyone to enjoy – both on and off the water.

From thrilling water sports and harbour tours to cultural experiences, heritage walks, live music, and family-friendly activities, the festival invites locals and visitors alike to explore Cork’s unique maritime identity. Events will take place across a wide range of locations including Cobh, Crosshaven, Monkstown, Blackrock, Passage West, and Cork City venues such as University College Cork, Fitzgerald’s Park, Lapp’s Quay, Crawford Art Gallery, and Nano Nagle Place.

The festival’s flagship event, Ocean to City – An Rás Mór, takes place on Saturday 30 May 2026. Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling race will see over 500 participants and more than 200 boats take on the spectacular 28km course through Cork Harbour to the city. Featuring currachs, gigs, dragon boats, kayaks, and paddleboards, the race is a highlight of the festival calendar.

Spectators can enjoy the excitement from a range of scenic viewing points along the route, including Cobh, Monkstown, Blackrock, and Cork City. A major highlight of race day is the Ocean to City Finish Line Festivities, taking place from 1pm–6pm at Lapp’s Quay and Kennedy Quay, where the atmosphere reaches its peak. Here, crowds can soak up the energy as participants complete the gruelling race, with live commentary from Cork’s 96FM, street entertainment, food stalls, and live music creating a vibrant race-day hub in the heart of the city.

Alongside the on-water action, festival goers can enjoy a diverse programme of activities including kayaking, sailing, scuba diving, walking tours, storytelling, art exhibitions, and interactive workshops. Unique experiences range from seaweed baths and seafood trails to marine life encounters and maritime-themed performances – with many events free to attend.

Cork Harbour Festival is coordinated by Meitheal Mara, Cork’s community boatyard and maritime charity, whose work promotes traditional skills, community engagement, and access to the water through a wide range of programmes and initiatives.

Fáilte Ireland said:

“Cork Harbour Festival and Ocean to City plays a valuable role in showcasing Ireland’s outstanding outdoor activity offering to both participants and their supporters. Events like this help enhance a destination’s appeal and encourage visitors to explore beyond the traditional hotspots. By supporting Cork Harbour Festival and Ocean to City, we’re helping to drive footfall for local businesses in Cork City and County and deliver meaningful social and economic benefits for the local community.”

Lord Mayor, Cllr Fergal Dennehy said:

“Cork City Council is proud to support Cork Harbour Festival once again. This festival celebrates the maritime spirit that runs through our city and harbour, bringing together heritage, creativity and community. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to engage with Cork’s unique waterfront and enjoy a wide variety of events.”

Festival Manager Geri Murphy said:

“We’re delighted to present another exciting programme for Cork Harbour Festival 2026. With over 100 events and 60 Event Partners involved, there is truly something for everyone. We’re especially looking forward to Ocean to City on 30 May, when the harbour and city come alive with activity and celebration.”

Running across the June Bank Holiday period, the festival promises an unforgettable mix of adventure, culture, and community spirit.

Join us from 30 May to 8 June 2026 and discover what makes Cork Harbour truly ‘Pure Cork’.

See the full festival programme of events at corkharbourfestival.com