KINSALE: Fitzgerald & Partners Accountants Strengthen SME Advisory Offering

14 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Local Business News

Fitzgerald & Partners Chartered Accountants , led by Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA, FCA, is continuing to build its reputation as a trusted advisor to Ireland’s SME sector, drawing on over 26 years’ experience supporting, advising, and guiding business owners. Specialising in strategic business advice, the firm works closely with SMEs to support growth, improve performance, and provide clarity in an increasingly complex business environment.

Cormac Fitzgerald serves as a Board and National Council Member of the Irish Small and Medium Enterprises Association (ISME) and is a Past President of CPA Ireland, as well as a fellow of Chartered Accountants Ireland. He also currently serves as President of the Kinsale & District Lions Club and serves on the finance committee of CUH Charity at Cork University Hospital . Reflecting its commitment to community and responsible leadership, Fitzgerald & Partners has been shortlisted for the Irish Accountancy Awards 2026 – CSR Initiative of the Year.

Speaking on the firm’s approach, Cormac Fitzgerald said:

“We work with SME business owners who want more than compliance—they want clear advice and a trusted partner. With over 26 years’ experience, our focus is on helping clients grow stronger businesses and make confident decisions. Being at the heart of the community is central to everything we do. We act for clients in all sectors of business and help them in their challenges such as the rising costs of doing business and cycles of business. SMEs account for 99% of business in Ireland and the backbone of our villages, towns, and cities. SMEs & entrepreneurs may need more support in budget 2027 with the geopolitical uncertainly . It would be great to see some support incentives for SMEs & employers in budget 2027 to help them to grow.”

Fitzgerald & Partners continues to expand its accountancy advisory services, supporting SMEs across Ireland with practical insight, professional expertise, and a strong commitment to long-term client relationships. For over 26 years, providing private client tax planning and advisory services to expats and high-net-worth individuals relocating to West Cork and Ireland.