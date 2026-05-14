INSPIRE Pharmaceutical conference at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

14 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Over 800 pharmaceutical and life sciences professionals attend the “INSPIRE 2026″ conference at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today to address a growing demand for skilled talentin the sector, and explore the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation, and workforce development.

The conference programme focused on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce development, with organisers describing it as a key annual gathering for the sector.

A dedicated Careers Fair formed part of the event. The initiative was designed to connect students, graduates and experienced professionals with employers across the sector.

The conference was hosted by broadcaster Anna Daly, and featured keynote speakers, panel discussions and interactive sessions throughout the day.