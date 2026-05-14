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14th May, 2026

INSPIRE Pharmaceutical conference at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

14 May 2026
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Over 800 pharmaceutical and life sciences professionals attend the “INSPIRE 2026″ conference at Páirc Uí Chaoimh today to address a growing demand for skilled talentin the sector, and explore the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation, and workforce development.

The conference programme focused on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce development, with organisers describing it as a key annual gathering for the sector.

A dedicated Careers Fair formed part of the event. The initiative was designed to connect students, graduates and experienced professionals with employers across the sector.

The conference was hosted by broadcaster Anna Daly, and featured keynote speakers, panel discussions and interactive sessions throughout the day.

Adrienne Fleming, Vice Chair ISPE, Gary O’Brien, Secretary of ISPE, Liz Dooley, Global Director ISPE, Carolann Power, ISPE Manager, Philip Gammell, Chair of ISPE and Paul Clarke, Treasurer ISPE at the ISPE Ireland Affiliate’s flagship INSPIRE conference in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on May 14 2026 attended by more than 1,100 professionals from Ireland’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. The one-day conference focused on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce development in Ireland.Photography Darragh Kane

Adrienne Fleming, Vice Chair ISPE, Gary O’Brien, Secretary of ISPE, Liz Dooley, Global Director ISPE, Carolann Power, ISPE Manager, Philip Gammell, Chair of ISPE and Paul Clarke, Treasurer ISPE at the ISPE Ireland Affiliate’s flagship INSPIRE conference in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on May 14 2026 attended by more than 1,100 professionals from Ireland’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. The one-day conference focused on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce development in Ireland. Photography Darragh Kane

Gary O’Brien, Secretary of ISPE at the ISPE Ireland Affiliate’s flagship INSPIRE conference in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on May 14 2026 attended by more than 1,100 professionals from Ireland’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. The one-day conference focused on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce development in Ireland.Photography Darragh Kane

 Gary O’Brien, Secretary of ISPE at the ISPE Ireland Affiliate’s flagship INSPIRE conference in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on May 14 2026 attended by more than 1,100 professionals from Ireland’s pharmaceutical and life sciences sector. The one-day conference focused on the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing, digital transformation and workforce development in Ireland. Photography Darragh Kane

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