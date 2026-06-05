Kinsale & District Lions Club welcomes Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle to the area on Saturday June 13th

5 June 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Kinsale & District Lions Club is proud to be part of the organising team behind the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle 2026, one of Cork’s premier charity cycling events, which was officially launched recently at Cork ARC Cancer Support House. The highly successful event is a collaboration between the Cork, Carrigaline, Bishopstown and Kinsale Lions Clubs, reflecting the very best of Lionism, community service and collaboration. Working together, members from all four clubs continue to grow this flagship charity event, attracting hundreds of cyclists while raising vital funds for worthy causes throughout Cork.

This year’s event is particularly significant for Kinsale as, for the first time, the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle will feature new routes through the town and surrounding areas. The arrival of hundreds of cyclists, supporters and visitors will create a positive impact for the local community, providing a welcome boost to tourism and local businesses while showcasing Kinsale’s renowned hospitality, stunning scenery, and vibrant community spirit. Participants will enjoy specially planned refreshment, and support stops at Kinsale Rugby Club and Ballinspittle Community Hall, where volunteers and supporters will ensure riders receive a warm West Cork welcome throughout the day.

Representing Kinsale & District Lions Club at the official launch was Cormac Fitzgerald, President of Kinsale & District Lions Club, who joined fellow Lions Club representatives, event organisers, and supporters from across Cork. The launch was also attended by Cork Senior Hurler Brian Hayes, who lent his support to this year’s event. Kinsale & District Lions Club is especially proud of the outstanding contribution being made by two active members, Con Cadogan and Michael Holly, who have been at the forefront of planning, organising, and promoting the event on the Fort 2 Fort committee .Their dedication, leadership and commitment to service exemplify the Lions motto, “We Serve,” and demonstrate the positive difference that volunteers can make when working together for the benefit of others.

The Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle is much more than a sporting event. It is an opportunity for communities to come together in support of a cause that touches so many families. This year’s event will raise vital funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House, a haven for people with cancer and their families. Cork ARC provides information, practical assistance, and emotional support to individuals at every stage of their cancer journey, ensuring that nobody must face cancer alone. Through counselling, support programmes, wellness activities, social welfare guidance and practical support services, Cork ARC delivers invaluable care to people throughout Cork and beyond.

By supporting the Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle, participants and supporters are helping Cork ARC continue its life-changing work and ensuring that those affected by cancer receive the support they need when they need it most. Kinsale & District Lions Club encourages residents, businesses, sports clubs, schools, and community groups to come out and welcome the cyclists as they pass through the town. A strong community presence along the route will not only create a memorable experience for participants but will also showcase the warmth, generosity and hospitality that make Kinsale one of Ireland’s most beloved destinations. Kinsale being the start of the Wild Atlantic Way.

The Club would also like to extend its sincere appreciation to the members of the Cork, Carrigaline, Bishopstown and Kinsale Lions Clubs, our volunteers, stewards, emergency services, sponsors, community partners and all those working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure a safe, enjoyable and successful event which is running for over 14 years growing in success each year. Whether you are an experienced cyclist, a casual rider, a volunteer or a supporter, there is a place for everyone in Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle 2026.

Join us, support Cork ARC Cancer Support House, and help give the riders a Kinsale welcome to remember. The Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle is a wonderful example of Lionism in action. Through the collaboration of the Cork, Carrigaline, Bishopstown and Kinsale Lions Clubs, this event demonstrates what can be achieved when volunteers work together in support of a common purpose which is a successful event now including Kinsale in 2026 in its routes. By supporting Fort 2 Fort Charity Cycle 2026, we are not only raising vital funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House but also strengthening communities, promoting wellbeing, supporting local tourism, and showcasing the very best of Cork and Kinsale.

“We invite everyone to join us on this journey — whether as a cyclist, volunteer, sponsor, or supporter to welcome the cyclists to Kinsale. For further details please contact a lion.”