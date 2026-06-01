Why More Casino Platforms Are Designed Like Apps Now

1 June 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Online casino websites used to look very different. Many were packed with flashing banners, crowded menus and pages that worked far better on desktops than phones. That has changed as more people now use mobile devices for everyday browsing.

One of many casino sites, 5 Gringos, is changing how mobile users move through websites. Casino platforms now place greater emphasis on mobile layouts, faster loading times, and simpler navigation. Many now feel closer to streaming or shopping apps than older gambling sites.

The same thing has happened across other online services in Ireland. People use phones for banking, shopping, watching videos and ordering food. Websites that feel slow or difficult to use are easier to leave behind than they were a few years ago. People are less patient with slow or messy websites now. Many users expect websites to remember settings, load instantly and work smoothly without delays or confusing menus.

Mobile Use Keeps Growing in Ireland

Mobile browsing now shapes how websites are built. Deloitte reported in 2025 that smartphone ownership in Ireland had reached 95%.

That change has affected casino websites as well. Older layouts often felt awkward on smaller screens. Users sometimes had to move through several pages just to find games or account sections.

Most newer websites now use larger menus, simpler layouts and vertical scrolling that works better on phones. Categories such as slots, live casino games and table games are easier to find than they were in the past.

The same thing happened with shopping and streaming apps. Most people now expect apps to open straight away. They also expect websites to work properly on phones without needing to zoom in or search through menus. Younger users especially are now used to mobile apps that are designed around quick movement between sections.

Cleaner Layouts Are Replacing Busy Screens

Older casino websites often tried to fit too much onto the screen at once. Popups, banners and crowded menus made some websites difficult to use, especially on phones.

Many newer platforms now keep things simpler. Game sections are more organised, menus are clearer and large icons are easier to tap on smaller screens. Swipe-style navigation has also become more common. Some casino websites now look closer to entertainment apps than older gambling platforms. There is also more pressure on sites to keep people from leaving. Users can switch between websites quickly, so platforms that feel slow or cluttered are easier to move away from.

5 Gringos follows the same pattern seen across much of the industry. Websites are now expected to work properly across phones, tablets and desktops without feeling completely different on each device. Most users want to understand a site immediately.

Speed Matters More Now

Website speed now affects how people judge online platforms. According to Google research, 53% of mobile users will leave a website if it does not load within three seconds.

That matters for casino websites because users move between games, payment pages and account sections regularly. Slow loading times can make websites feel old very quickly. Live casino games have also pushed websites to improve performance. Video streams and live features need stronger mobile support and smoother layouts across devices.

Many platforms now reduce unnecessary animations and background effects to help pages load faster. Faster payments and quicker account checks have also become more common across the industry. Some sites now load games directly inside the home page instead of opening multiple extra pages.

Looks alone are not enough anymore. Websites also need to work smoothly on phones and tablets. People abandon a website if it seems slow.

Trust Features Are More Visible

More people across Europe now pay closer attention to online privacy and security. A recent European consumer survey found that 81% of adults were concerned about online privacy violations.

Many casino sites now place security tools directly inside account menus. Deposit limits, session reminders and self-exclusion settings are easier to find than they were in the past. Clear payment pages and visible security badges have also become more common. Users now expect websites to explain account checks, payment methods and privacy settings more clearly.

This is similar to what has happened across banking apps and shopping websites. People now check privacy and account settings far more closely. Websites that make security settings difficult to find can quickly lose trust.

Design Now Plays a Bigger Role

Game libraries still matter, but people notice quickly when a site feels clean and easy to use. Many websites now focus on mobile layouts that feel familiar to users already spending large amounts of time on apps every day. Faster menus, cleaner pages and simpler account sections are now expected by most users. Phone use in Ireland is still growing, so online casino websites will likely keep moving toward app-style layouts and simpler mobile design.