Cork gears up for CIF Southern Construct Summit 2026

10 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders from across Ireland’s construction and development sectors will gather at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on 21st May for the highly anticipated CIF Southern Construct Summit 2026.

Organised by the Construction Industry Federation in partnership with Business Post Experiences, the summit will spotlight Cork’s pivotal role as a national growth engine and its readiness to deliver on critical housing, infrastructure, and investment priorities.

With a strong and forward-looking agenda, the event will bring together an impressive lineup of speakers and industry experts to address the opportunities and challenges shaping the region. Against a backdrop of global and domestic headwinds, the summit will emphasise a clear message: Cork is ready to respond with focus, resilience, and determination.

The 2026 summit theme centres on Cork’s readiness to deliver as Ireland’s key counterbalance to Dublin. With a rapidly growing population and increasing demand for housing, infrastructure, and sustainable development, Cork is uniquely positioned to attract investment and deliver tangible outcomes across multiple sectors.

Discussions will focus on:

• Accelerating housing delivery to meet urgent demand

• Advancing infrastructure projects, including renewable energy initiatives

• Supporting industrial growth and regional enterprise

• Strengthening educational infrastructure to future-proof the workforce

The summit will provide a platform for meaningful dialogue, collaboration, and actionable insights, ensuring that Cork continues to play a central role in Ireland’s economic and social development.

As one of the country’s most important construction gatherings, the CIF Southern Construct Summit 2026 is expected to draw significant attendance from across the industry, reinforcing confidence in Cork’s capacity to lead and deliver on national priorities.

For more information and to view the full agenda, visit: southernconstruct.ie