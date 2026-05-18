Premier League players that will conquer the global football forum

18 May 2026

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie



The main tournament of the year, featuring 48 teams, kicks off this June. The best Premier League players will lead their national teams in the fight for the prestigious trophy and treat fans to some spectacular football. Especially for you, 1xBet Ireland has made a list of Premier League stars who could make a big impact on the pitches of North America.

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Erling Haaland (Norway / Manchester City)

The top scorer in this season’s Premier League showed impressive form in the qualification, netting 16 goals in 8 matches. At the upcoming tournament, the Norway national team could be one of the big surprises, and Erling will be in contention for the Golden Boot. Haaland is a real beast in the opposition’s penalty area: he scores goals for all tastes and always aims to break every possible scoring record.

Enzo Fernández (Argentina / Chelsea)

The reigning champions’ biggest star is still the amazing Lionel Messi, but it’s Enzo Fernández who has a key role in the midfield for La Albiceleste. The Chelsea player operates as a box-to-box midfielder, working tirelessly in defence and orchestrating his team’s attacks. Enzo not only provides exquisite assists but also frequently finishes off scoring opportunities with precise shots. Fernández is one of the world’s leading players in his position and will be in contention for a spot in the tournament’s Best XI.

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast / Manchester United)

At the recent Africa Cup of Nations, the Red Devils’ talented midfielder proved he is ready to lead the Ivory Coast national team. Amad is a bold dribbler and is capable of both assisting his teammates and scoring spectacular solo goals. At the upcoming tournament, 23-year-old Diallo has every chance of becoming one of the best young players.

Declan Rice (England / Arsenal)

The Three Lions’ versatile midfielder is a key player for his team. Thanks to his mastery of short and long passes, Rice dictates the tempo of the game in midfield. What’s more, he doesn’t avoid dirty work, but, when presented with an opportunity, he can blast a powerful shot from long range. Declan has long earned a reputation as one of the strongest midfielders in the Premier League and the Champions League. Now is the time for him to prove himself in the world’s most prestigious competition.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt / Liverpool)

The Pharaohs’ captain may not be as quick as he used to be, but his vast experience and superb technique make Salah one of the most dangerous forwards in the tournament. Mohamed is a true legend of Egyptian football and an undisputed leader, not only on the pitch but also in the locker room. Salah’s magical left foot is still capable of working wonders and treating fans to spectacular highlights.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands / Liverpool)

A formidable attack alone isn’t enough for great victories – a solid defence is essential too. The Netherlands national team’s captain is a model centre-back who excels both in positional play and in aerial duels. Van Dijk is impenetrable in his penalty area and incredibly dangerous in the opposition’s box. Virgil’s goals from set pieces could prove decisive in the toughest of matches.

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal / Manchester United)

The creative Manchester United midfielder will do his utmost to help Cristiano Ronaldo win the coveted trophy. The present-day Portugal team have what it takes to be serious contenders for the title, with the Lusitanians’ success depending largely on Fernandes. Bruno possesses superb vision of the pitch and a powerful shot, alternating elegant passes with spectacular long-range goals.

Jérémy Doku (Belgium / Manchester City)

The energetic winger is well known for his fantastic dribbling and relentless runs down the left flank. Towards the end of this season, the Belgian player also began scoring crucial goals on a regular basis, establishing himself as a key figure in the Citizens’ attack. Jérémy keeps progressing fast, and he could reach an even higher level at the summer forum.

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