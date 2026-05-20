FAQ on Irish Passport Applications

20 May 2026

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Q. What is the quickest way to renew my passport?

A The Passport Service processes Passport Online applications as a priority. Applying online is the fastest way of getting your passport. Simple online renewals take around 10 working days to process. Complex online renewals take around 15 working days to process. Your local Citizens Information Centre can assist you with your application.

Q. Can I apply using a paper form?

Since 1 December 2025, the Passport Service will no longer accept the green APS1/APS2 application forms. If you want to submit a paper application, you contact the Passport Assist Service or phone 01 613 1795. They will generate a bespoke paper application form with your details pre-filled and post it to you for signing and witnessing (if necessary). You check the details on the application form, gather your supporting documents and passport photos and bring them to your local Post office. An Post will take the payment and submit your application using the Post Passport Service. If you are applying by post, you should allow at least 8 weeks for your application to be processed (not including postage times). This period may be extended at certain times of the year due to increased application numbers.

Q. My partner is applying for a Passport for the first time. Can this be done on-line?

A. You can use the Passport Online service to apply for your first Irish passport from anywhere in the world. You need access to a printer for your first passport application. You must give an email address. You must also be able to pay by credit or debit card. You will have to send original documents to the Passport Service after you have completed the online application form. Online applications are completed in approximately 20 working days for first-time applicants.

Q. Can I apply for my passport in person at the Passport Office?

The counter service at the Passport Office is mainly designed to help people who need their passports urgently, and don’t have enough time to apply in other ways. In these cases, you should book an appointment with the Passport Office in Dublin or Cork. Applications made in person are more expensive than applying online or through Post Passport. The Cork Passport office has a security guard, who asks why a person is present.

Q. What happens if I need to renew my passport in an emergency?

A. The Passport Service will offer a same-day emergency service if you need a passport due to a medical emergency or the death of a family member abroad.

Contact the Passport Service by phone 01 671 1633 or by webchat if you need a passport in an emergency.

Further information on this and other topics is available from Cork City Centre CIC in Cornmarket Street, open to the public on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9.45am to 12.30pm and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6950 (Lines open Mon-Fri 10am-4.30pm). Blackpool CIC is also open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel 0818 07 6890 while Hollyhill CIC is open Mondays and Fridays from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm, Tel: 0818 07 6850.

Information is also available from the Citizens Information Phone Service Tel: 0818 07 4000 (9am – 8pm, Mon – Fri) or online at www.citizensinformation.ie