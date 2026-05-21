Cork Artist selected for ‘Dance Artist Residency Scheme’

21 May 2026

By Bryan McCarthy

bryan@TheCork.ie

The Arts Council is delighted to announce the latest recipients of its annual Dance Artist Residency Scheme.

Six successful applicants were awarded up to €25,000 in partnership with organisations or local authorities across Ireland.

In Cork, artist Luke Murphy will partake in a year-long full-time residency with Dance Cork Firkin Crane and Cork City Council.

The Arts Council’s Dance Artist Residency Scheme offers stability and support for dance practitioners across the country. The scheme furthers the creative development of individual artists and strengthens dance development within host organisations; as well as in the wider community.

These residencies bring professional and community-based dance practice together in a variety of different contexts. They allow dance artists to engage in a programme of work relevant to their own practice; empower local authorities, arts centres, organisations and festivals to develop dance practice specific to their area of focus with the applicant; and encourage the development of long-term planning and sustainability of independent dance activities.