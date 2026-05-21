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21st May, 2026

Cork Artist selected for ‘Dance Artist Residency Scheme’

21 May 2026
By Bryan McCarthy
bryan@TheCork.ie

The Arts Council is delighted to announce the latest recipients of its annual Dance Artist Residency Scheme.

Six successful applicants were awarded up to €25,000 in partnership with organisations or local authorities across Ireland.

In Cork, artist Luke Murphy will partake in a year-long full-time residency with Dance Cork Firkin Crane and Cork City Council.

Luke Murphy from Cork: Luke Murphy is an Irish director, choreographer, writer, curator and performer working at the intersection of theatre and dance. Through his company Attic Projects, he has created and produced more than 12 dance theatre works for stage, film, installation, and site-specific/immersive contexts. His pieces have been presented throughout Ireland, the US, the UK, Germany, Australia, and Hong Kong. As a performer, Luke worked with Punchdrunk from 2009 to 2022, originating roles in Sleep No More (New York) and The Burnt City (London), and with Wim Vandekeybus (Ultima Vez) from 2014 to 2018. In addition, Luke performed in projects with Pavel Zuštiak (Palissimo), Martha Clarke, Kate Weare Company, Janis Brenner, Seán Curran, John Kelly, Alexandra Waierstall, Jonah Bokaer, Liz Roche, Ben Duke, and others. Amongst other Residencies and Associations Luke has been Associate Artist at Dublin Dance Festival 2023 -2025; he lives in Cobh, County Cork, Ireland, and has been Cork City Dance Artist in Residence at Dance Cork Firkin Crane since 2024.

The Arts Council’s Dance Artist Residency Scheme offers stability and support for dance practitioners across the country. The scheme furthers the creative development of individual artists and strengthens dance development within host organisations; as well as in the wider community.

These residencies bring professional and community-based dance practice together in a variety of different contexts. They allow dance artists to engage in a programme of work relevant to their own practice; empower local authorities, arts centres, organisations and festivals to develop dance practice specific to their area of focus with the applicant; and encourage the development of long-term planning and sustainability of independent dance activities.

The Arts Council / An Chomhairle Ealaíon is the national agency for funding, developing and promoting the arts in Ireland. It works to ensure that the arts are valued and central to Irish life. Through advocacy, investment and partnership, the Arts Council supports artists, arts organisations and communities to engage with and enjoy the arts. The Arts Council was established in 1951 and operates under the Arts Act 2003. For more information, visit www.artscouncil.ie.

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